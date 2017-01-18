Cops Corner: Longboat Key 1.18.2017

Jan. 9

Rogue Vessel

9:38 a.m. — 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Abandoned Boat: A man called police to report an old, weathered boat had floated into his canal, near his dock, during a windy day. Police were unable to find the owner, and arranged for the boat to be towe away.

Good Neighbor

1:08 p.m. — 1400 block of GMD

Public Assistance: A woman preparing her condominium unit for renters noticed that someone had left a bed, dresser and other household items she didn’t recognize in her garage. Police contacted condo management, who said a maintenance worker had cleaned out a vacant unit and placed the items in the woman’s garage. She told officers she didn’t mind keeping them temporarily.

Jan. 10

Shed-wind

12:03 p.m. — 500 block of Neptune Avenue

Vandalism: A man called police to report that his wooden shed had been knocked off its foundation and damaged. The man’s neighbor told him the incident occurred during a storm with high winds, but he did not believe wind was capable of doing the damage. Officers checked the shed for evidence without any luck, and could not contact the neighbor.

Raise the Roof

12:49 p.m. — 300 block of GMD

Suspicious Person: A caller reported suspicious man at an island bus stop. The man was waving his arms as if he needed help, they reported. But upon arrival, police found a man sitting peacefully waiting for the bus.

Confused Contractor

1:17 p.m. — 500 block of Putting Green Lane

Suspicious Circumstance: Using a video stream, a man witnessed an unknown person enter his home, which is under construction, and walk into his kitchen. The home’s contractor confronted the man, who left in a plumbing van. The homeowner contacted the plumbing service, who said they had no idea what the man was doing at the property. The property owner told police he believes the man was confused and went to the wrong worksite.

Temporary Storage

2:43 p.m. — 50 block of Lighthouse Point Drive

Public Service: A community association manager called officers to report that a WaveRunner was floating in the marina. Police were unable to contact the owner, and the manager said it was OK for the personal watercraft to remain in the marina until the owner arranges for removal.

Jan. 14

Kay-whack

4:30 p.m. — 3400 block of GMD

Property Damage: A woman called police to report that a man’s kayak had fallen off the top of his car and struck her Cadillac Escalade. Police noticed a quarter-sized dent on the vehicle just above the driver-side rear window. Officers gave the two individuals involved a card with a case number.

Jan. 15

Canine Complication

7:38 a.m. — 3300 block of GMD

Dog on the Beach: A caller reported that a couple were walking a beige dog on the beach, though the pet was not a certified service animal. Upon arrival, an officer spotted the couple, who provided him documentation that the dog was a legal service animal. The man said nobody had approached him to ask him about the dog.

Parking lot Payback

3:40 p.m. — 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Disturbance: An officer exiting a grocery store noticed a verbal dispute happening next to his patrol car. After speaking with the participants, he determined that a BMW driver had been waiting for a parking spot, but a Honda motorcycle slid in and took the space. After more investigation, the motorcycle rider told the officer he took the space as retribution, because the BMW did not use a turn signal while they were driving on the main road.