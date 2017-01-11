Cops Corner: Longboat 1.11.2017

Jan. 4

License Plate Looter

5:02 p.m. — 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Larceny from vehicle: A man called police to report that while his daughter was at work, someone stole the license plate from her vehicle. One of the screws holding the plate in was missing and the plastic trim was broken, leading him to believe it had been stolen and had not fallen off naturally.

Jan. 5

Traffic Troubles

1:57 p.m. — 7200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A caller reported to officers that a bus had broken down on Longboat Pass Bridge, causing a major traffic backup. Upon arrival, the officer could not locate a disabled bus, or any traffic congestion.

Jan. 5

Shopping Spree

2:21 p.m. — 1400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Missing property: A woman walked into the police station to report she had lost two rings worth $3,600. She put them in her in her wallet, as she was planning to work out, but decided to go shopping instead. After shopping, the woman could not find the rings in her purse. None of the stores she visited could locate the jewelry either.

Jan. 6

Vehicle Vandal

9:03 a.m. — 800 block of Spanish Main Drive

Vandalism: A man called police to report that an unknown person carved a scratch into the side fender of his SUV, and that it was the third incident of vandalism to his vehicle since July. Earlier, someone carved a scratch in his side door, and months later he found a screw in his tire. Officers dusted for prints, but could not collect any.

Where there’s a will

3:23 p.m. — 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A man reported a dispute over an inheritance with a woman on the island. He told police the deceased had promised him some cameras upon his death, but his daughter took possession of the property and has refused to give them to the man since his death in 2014. Officers told the man it was a civil issue.

Jan. 7

Quicksand

3:45 a.m. — 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A man could not see out of his windshield due to a thunderstorm and pulled off the road to wait out the weather. His vehicle then became stuck in sand, and a friend gave him a ride home. The man asked police for a ride to meet the tow truck with his vehicle key.

Stars Align

8:55 — 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A man called police to report a suspicious drone flying through the air. When police arrived, they determined the drone was actually a planet. The officer used an astronomy app on his phone to show the man it was in fact Venus he was seeing.