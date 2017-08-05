Cops Corner

July 28

NEXT CALL COULD BE SHERIFF

6200 block of State Road 64 East, Bradenton

Grand theft: A store employee came to the Sheriff's Office to report that a customer stole two iPhones worth $1,196 from a department store. A man was seen on surveillance video taking the phones out of the case and then concealing them in a shopping bag before passing all points of sale without paying for them. The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Sarasota County Jail on other charges. According to the RP the suspect was identified and he was able to find out that the suspect is currently incarcerated at the Sarasota County Jail on other theft charges. The employee was given a case number.

July 31

AN HONEST HIGH

7900 block of Cooper Creek Boulevard, Bradenton

Confiscated Property: A deputy located two vehicles in the parking lot of a business after hours. The deputy could smell marijuana coming from both vehicles. The drivers of the two vehicles said they were just hanging out. The drivers were asked if there was any marijuana left in the vehicles and they both said they had some in the center consoles of their vehicles. They also gave the deputy consent to search their vehicles. The deputy located a very small amount of marijuana and a grinder in the center console of one vehicle and a small amount of marijuana in the center console of the other car. Since the individuals were cooperative, the deputy seized the items but did not charge them. The items were placed into property and evidence for destruction.

Aug. 1

HEAD-BANGER FACES THE MUSIC

14000 block of Arbor Green Trail, Bradenton

Criminal mischief: A deputy arrested a man on an out-of-county warrant. While standing outside the deputy's vehicle, the man started slamming his head on the roof of the deputy's car. He kept doing it until he caused approximately $1,100 in damage. The man was charged with damaging the vehicle and was transported to jail.

Aug. 2

PAINFUL MISTAKEN IDENTITY

8300 block of Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Simple battery: A man pulled up to a restaurant with his girlfriend for breakfast. When he got out of his car, another man ran up to him, started screaming at him, and then began throwing punches. When the first man's girlfriend got out of the car, the man throwing punches looked at her and said, "Oh, sorry, I thought you were with my girlfriend." The man then got into a Ford Mustang and left. When Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, they were given the man's license plate number. The first man sustained only a minor scratch.

July 19

THIEF STEALS ESSENTIALS

6200 block of State Road 64 East, Bradenton

Petit Theft: A loss prevention agent for a department store told deputies that a woman entered his store with a shopping bag and began walking around the store placing items in the bag. Among the items were beer and baby formula. She then went to the customer service desk and returned some of the items for a refund. She then left the store with the other items without paying. Store security stopped her and had her return with all the items. The store decided to press charges for the theft.