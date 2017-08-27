Cops corner for Lakewood Ranch area

July 19

KEY TO THE CRIME

7300 block of 52nd Place East, Bradenton

Criminal Mischief: A women called the Sheriff's Office to report that she had pulled her car into a parking spot at a clothing store and when she got out of her car, a woman in another vehicle began to yell at her for pulling her car too close. The first woman examined her parking job and told the other woman that she wasn't too close. The second woman said, "Then I will just hit your car." The first woman went into the store and shopped and when she came out, both her passenger side doors were keyed. She wrote down the license number of the other woman, then went back into the store where she found her. The other woman denied keying the car.

Aug. 16

HERE'S YOUR SIGN

Honore Avenue and Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Information only: An executive with a company called the Sheriff's Office to report that someone had stolen a five-foot long and three-foot wide sign on the company's property. The sign had writing on it that said, "Welcome Mote Ranch Magnolia Ridge" and was estimated to be worth $2,000. The executive called back, saying that a sign company refurbishing shop had taken the sign by accident and was in the process of returning it.

Aug. 19

CAN'T KNOCK THE NEIGHBORS

6400 block of 98th Street East, Bradenton

Information only: A man called the Sheriff's Office to say his next door neighbor and a friend came to his home completely intoxicated and started banging on the door and shouting to be let in. The first man said they told him they thought it was their house. The intoxicated men also had parked their car in the first man's driveway. Deputies made contact with the two intoxicated men who had by that time moved their car and entered their own home. The first man told the deputy he had found a crack in his door where the men were pounding. The intoxicated man said he would fix the door when he was sober.

Aug. 22

SNEAKY CATTLE LIKE SUGAR BOWL

13000 block of Sugar Bowl Road, Myakka City

Loose livestock: A man made a complaint to the Sheriff's Office about cattle running free on Sugar Bowl Road, causing a traffic hazard. The man said he believed the cattle belonged to a local rancher. A deputy spoke with the rancher, who said he didn't believe it was his cattle. The deputy found four calls over the past three months for loose cattle in the same area. The man said he would fix his fences or sell his cattle. The deputy advised him that if he allowed the livestock to roam loose, a charge would be filed.