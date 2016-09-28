Cops Corner: East County 09.28.2016

Sept. 9

POT FINDERS KEEPERS

2200 block of 27th Street East, Bradenton

Found property: After running a tag, a Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop because the tag had come back expired in 2008. It was discovered the tag numbers had been reported the wrong way, so the driver had his licensed return and told he was free to go. When returning the license, the deputy smelled the oder of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said someone had smoked marijuana recently inside the car, but said no marijuana was inside the car at the time. Another deputy arrived on the scene and approached the passenger side door, and observed the passenger throwing a plastic sandwich bag out the window, which was found to contain marijuana. The passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, which was searched. Nothing was found in the vehicle or on either occupant. The marijuana weighted 3 grams, was collected and submitted into property and evidence for destruction.

Sept. 15

NOT SO BROTHERLY LOVE

12000 block of Highfield Circle, Bradenton

Information only: A brother was invited to his sister's home to eat. When the brother finished the meal, he took a ball and a set of keys from his sister that had been laying on the table by the front door. The sister wanted to pursue criminal charges and filled out an affidavit. The brother was charged with the listed crime.

Sept. 17

UNWANTED SPECIMEN

8400 block of Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Trepass warning: A property manager called the sheriff's office to report an unwanted man walking on the property. The deputy arrived to find a man carrying a bottle urine. The deputy issued a case number and asked the man not to return.

Sept. 13

BERRY ACCOMPLISHED THIEF

19000 block of State Road 62, Parrish

Information only: An employee at a farm called the Sheriff's Office because he stopped a 5-foot-tall male running toward a fence on the property where he worked. The short man was carrying two bags of saw palmetto berries. The man found a hole dug under a section of the fence, two other bags of berries and work gloves. The man wanted the incident documented and the suspicious person has not been located.