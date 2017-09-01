Cops Corner 9.7

AUG. 26

GEESE ARE A-OK

4:50 p.m. – Near Fire Station 2

Public service: An officer received a call from Longboat Key Fire-Rescue that a passer-by knocked on the door of Fire Station 1 to say a Canada goose might have been hit by the sidewalk near Station 2. A responding officer reported the normal flock of about 15-20 geese was feeding along Gulf of Mexico Drive but no signs of distress were exhibited by any of them. No traffic obstructions were noted, either.

AUG. 27

TAKING FLIGHT

9:02 a.m. – 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A man called police for a report after his truck was damaged. He told an officer that he was sitting by the pool when a gust of wind blew an umbrella into the air, landing on the hood of his truck, which was parked nearby. The officer documented the damage, which appeared to be light.

AUG. 28

NOT REALLY OPEN

3:17 p.m. – 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: While on road patrol, an officer noticed the main gate to the Colony Tennis and Beach Resort property was open. With the help of another officer, no one was found on the property, though a grounds crew had been there earlier. The gate was secured.

AUG. 31

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

9:16 p.m. – 7300 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fishing disturbance: An officer was sent to the Longboat Pass bridge on a report of a fisherman interfering with boat traffic. The officer who arrived to investigate reported that the person had moved along.

AUG. 31

HOOKED

11:40 a.m. – Near Jewfish Key

Animal assistance: An officer on marine patrol was flagged down by four men on a construction barge. The men had found a pelican entangled in fishing line and two large fishing lures with treble hooks. The officer asked the men for a box large enough to contain the pelican and transported the bird to the Linley Street dock to meet with a road-patrol officer. That officer took the pelican to Save our Seabirds for treatment.