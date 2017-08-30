Cops Corner 8.31

AUG. 23

HOW YOU SAY, LOCKED OUT?

11:25 a.m. – 100 N. Shore Road

Public service: French tourists returned to their rental car at a Beach Access site to find their keys locked inside and their cellphone dead. An officer allowed the tourists to charge their phone in his patrol call to call the rental company, which sent someone to help.

AUG. 22

REUNITED

11:09 a.m. – Longboat Key Police headquarters

Found property: A cellphone, found on the beach, was brought to police headquarters with one bar of battery life left. Upon its inspection, officers determined who the phone belonged to, but couldn’t contact him. An officer left a message with a contact of the phone’s owner, and the owner quickly returned the call to the police station and made arrangements to pick up the flip phone.

AUG. 21

LOOK AT A CLOCK

2:35 a.m. – 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Dr.

Suspicious circumstance: An officer was sent to a vacation resort to investigate a report of someone in the pool. Once on the scene, the man confirmed to the officer he was a guest and didn’t know the pool was closed. He and his guest gathered their belongings and left the pool.

AUG. 18

THEY CAN’T STAY

2:13 p.m. – 3700 block of GMD

Dogs on the beach: Police received a call about dogs on the beach. The responding officer found a man with three dogs who had just left the beach. He said he was waiting for his wife to pick him up and didn’t realize dogs were not allowed. He was given a verbal warning and told about the town’s dog-authorized parks.

AUG. 17

NOT MY BOAT

3:10 p.m. – Longboat Police headquarters

Public service: A man who recently sold his boat and trailer sought help from police in stopping a stream of toll bills connected to his ex-property. The man told police the new owner was improperly using the old license plate on the trailer, resulting in mailed toll bills from Florida’s Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles department. The man asked for a police report to help substantiate his claim with the state.