Cops Corner

May 5

POOL POLICY PANIC

11000 block Lost Creek Terrace, Bradenton

Battery: The Sheriff's Office was called when two residents of an apartment complex were engaged in a squabble at the pool area. The one man was using an electric skateboard around the pool and another man didn't like it. The man who didn't like it called apartment staff members, who asked the first man to remove the skateboard from the pool area. The first man said the man who didn't want him using the skateboard rushed him and pushed him off it. The other man said the first man was taunting him and "blowing up" at him. Witnesses told deputies the second man was the aggressor, but the first man did not want to press charges. The first man suffered a bloody toe.

May 19

EX-CRUCIATING ARGUMENT

600 block of Rosemary Circle, Bradenton

Domestic disturbance: The Sheriff's Office report stated an ex-husband, ex-wife, and ex-stepson all live together. All three agreed they had a verbal altercation that caused deputies to come to the home. However, all three said the argument never turned physical. The ex-wife said she didn't get along with the ex-stepson and that he had just moved back to the home. She said she was in the process of moving out. All three agreed to be adults and stay clear of each other so she could leave. All parties were issued a domestic packet.

May 20

ALL CHARGED UP

7200 block of 55th Avenue East, Bradenton

Trespass warning: The Sheriff's Office was contacted by a gas station/convenience store due to an irate customer. When deputies arrived, the man said his credit card had been charged $50 when he only had spent $24.15 on gas. An store employee kept telling the man he only had been charged $24.15 but his card noted he had a $50 hold on his account. The man demanded a receipt for the $24.15, after he already had been given two receipts listing that amount. The employee told deputies the man had caused problems in the past and they asked to trespass him. The employee then informed the man he could come back in the next six months or he would be arrested. Case cards were issued.

May 21

ARREST APPARENTLY THE GOAL

4900 block of 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton

Simple Battery: Sheriff's Office deputies responded in reference to a fight between two recreational, adult soccer players. According to the victim and witnesses, one of the players began to argue with the official and was thrown out of the game. After leaving the field, the man returned and started to argue again with the official. Several players asked the man to leave, but he kept arguing and eventually started fighting with the victim, who was one of the players. The man who was arguing kicked the other player during the scuffle and cut him with his spikes. The other player suffered two cuts that caused him to go to the hospital. The man who was arguing left the scene, but went to the Sheriff's Office eventually to give his side, saying he felt everyone was ganging up on him. With more than 50 people in the park, no one defended his story. The man was arrested and charged with simple battery.