Cops Corner

Sept 26

GET A FENCE

Trespass warning: Two neighbors had not gotten along in a long time, and after another argument, both called the Sheriff's Office to complain about the other. The first neighbor told deputies that other neighbor had come into his backyard to cause a disturbance with his pool contractors. The other neighbor denied having spoken with the contractors. Both subjects requested to trespass each other from their respective properties. Both neighbors returned to their homes after saying they wouldn't go on the other's property. The deputies noted the two subjects had a history bickering with each other over minor noise complaints or other HOA regulation violations. A report was generated.

Sept. 28

VOTE FOR SAFETY

6500 block of Berkshire Place

Information only: A man made a call to the Sheriff's Office about his concerns regarding traffic safety on University Parkway just west of Honore due to a shirt vendor having set up a tent to sell political merchandise. The man said it was a hazard to those driving past. Prior to responding to the reporting party, the deputy passed by the location in question. He observed a red tent set up on the side of the road selling Presidential candidate shirts and merchandise. The tent was more than 15 feet from the roadway on an unknown owned property. Plastic political signs also were placed along the roadway. The deputy explained to the man who complained the distance from the vendor to the roadway was not in violation of the County Ordinance of soliciting. The man contacted Code Enforcement and was directed back to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy concluded the vendor was not causing an immediate safety concern because the vehicles that pulled off the roadway were not blocking or interfering with traffic. A case card was issued.

Sept. 28

STOP BEING PATIENT

Corner of Chantilly Trail and Ragdoll Run, Bradenton

Information only: While working security at Greyhawk Landing, a Sheriff's Office deputy came upon a stop sign that had been knocked down. The deputy thought the sign must have been hit by construction equipment as the subdivision is under construction. He called dispatch to alert the Manatee County Traffic Signs Department and then waited 45 minutes for them to come and repair the sign. Eventually, the deputy called back dispatch, who then made contact and was advised it was private property and the department would not be responding. The deputy propped up the sign the best he could and left.

Oct. 1

LAPTOP BUMMER

8300 block of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Bradenton

Lost property: A medic called the Sheriff's office that a laptop was placed on the bumper of an EMS truck while medics were loading a gurney. The medics left the truck for a few moments and the laptop was gone when they returned. However, when questioned by a deputy, the medic said the laptop might have fallen off during a transport.