Cops Corner: 10.4.16

Longboat Key Police Department police reports
Sept. 19
Code misled
12:09 a.m. — 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive
Burglar alarm: A homeowner told police she entered the wrong code and accidentally set the alarm off. Case closed.
Fishy circumstance
5:33 p.m. – 2500 block of GMD
Animal nuisance: Caller reported fish kill fouling the beach. Cause unknown. Situation reported to Town Hall.
Sept. 20
Parking foul
12:54 p.m. – 6300 block Gulfside Road
Violation: A 63-year-old Bradenton man was cited for parking his 1995 Honda Del Sol in a handicapped spot at the beach access without a permit.
Rinse, repeat
3:02 p.m. – 6300 block of Gulfside Road
Suspicious person: Responding to reports a naked man was seen on the beach, police spoke to a 63-year-old Bradenton man who was ticketed two hours earlier for parking in between two handicapped spaces. The man said his swimsuit had a hole in it. Police let the man go after a background check.
Sept. 21
Slow fishing
11:34 p.m. - 2500 block of GMD
Suspicious circumstance: A caller reported a slow-moving vessel close to shore. He told police it was too late to be fishing. Police found no wrongdoing.
Painting problem
4:10 p.m. – 500 block Chipping Lane
Burglar alarm: Officers responded to calls of an alarm, and confirmed a 53-year-old Sarasota man as the painter sent by a local real estate company to work on the residence. A real estate agent was blamed for not disarming the alarm.
Bad knee woes
10:26 a.m. – 600 block of Bay Isles Parkway
Injury: A 61-year-old Longboat Key woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after her bad knee collapsed as she was walking a bike across the intersection of Bay Isles Road and Bay Isles Parkway. A family member took the bike.
I think it’s suspended
2:50 p.m. – 5000 GMD
Traffic violations: A 28-year-old Bradenton man was stopped after his 2012 Nissan sped past a vehicle turning left. The driver told police he was rushing to pick up his daughter from school. When asked if his driver’s license was valid, he said, “I think it may be suspended.” The man was issued a criminal citation for driving on a suspended license and given a warning for his initial violation. His driver’s license was confiscated and he was not allowed to drive the vehicle. He was not arrested.
Sept. 22
Bus stop cache
7:45 p.m. – 6900 block of Palm Drive
Found property: A Longbeach Village man turned in property found at the bus stop at Palm Drive and Broadway Street, according to a police report. The property included a book, framed picture, serving tray and two candles. Officers brought the property back to the station.
Sept. 23
Singapore sling
2:17 p.m. – 2000 block of GMD
ID theft: A Longboat Key man reported a $199 charge made on his credit card from Divine Group PTE Ltd. Singapore. The man said he’s never been to Singapore, still has the card and never gave anyone else permission to use it. Diners Club International was notified of unauthorized charge.
Sept. 24
Sea turtle death
12:15 a.m. – City Island
Animal carcass found: A Sarasota man reported finding a dead sea turtle to a Longboat Key police officer patrolling near New Pass. The officer reported the turtle appeared to have been struck by a boat prop. Mote Marine Laboratory personnel recovered the carcass.
Open-door policy
2:22 a.m. – 700 block of Norton Street
Burglar alarm: The responding officer found a door open on the second floor of a home with an alarm sounding. Police learned the keyholder was out of town, so the officer cleared the house and secured it.
Vanishing body
10:22 p.m. – 6600 block of GMD
Suspicious circumstance: A woman reported someone in the pool area of a home. Police found no evidence of anyone at the home. No further action needed.
Moving on
10:03 p.m. – 7100 block of Longboat Drive North
Suspicious vehicle: A caller reported a red and gray pickup truck had been sitting on the road for 10 minutes. Officer checked and watched the vehicle drive off. No further action needed.
Lost from New York
10:38 p.m. – 100 block of North Shore Road beach access
Missing property: A 20-year-old Lakeland woman reported leaving her phone and wallet on the car while at the beach around 2 p.m. She reportedly lost her New York driver’s license, $60, M&T Bank checkbook and debit card and a $500 iPhone.