Cops Corner: 10.4.16

Sept. 19

Code misled

12:09 a.m. — 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive

Burglar alarm: A homeowner told police she entered the wrong code and accidentally set the alarm off. Case closed.

Fishy circumstance

5:33 p.m. – 2500 block of GMD

Animal nuisance: Caller reported fish kill fouling the beach. Cause unknown. Situation reported to Town Hall.

Sept. 20

Parking foul

12:54 p.m. – 6300 block Gulfside Road

Violation: A 63-year-old Bradenton man was cited for parking his 1995 Honda Del Sol in a handicapped spot at the beach access without a permit.

Rinse, repeat

3:02 p.m. – 6300 block of Gulfside Road

Suspicious person: Responding to reports a naked man was seen on the beach, police spoke to a 63-year-old Bradenton man who was ticketed two hours earlier for parking in between two handicapped spaces. The man said his swimsuit had a hole in it. Police let the man go after a background check.

Sept. 21

Slow fishing

11:34 p.m. - 2500 block of GMD

Suspicious circumstance: A caller reported a slow-moving vessel close to shore. He told police it was too late to be fishing. Police found no wrongdoing.

Painting problem

4:10 p.m. – 500 block Chipping Lane

Burglar alarm: Officers responded to calls of an alarm, and confirmed a 53-year-old Sarasota man as the painter sent by a local real estate company to work on the residence. A real estate agent was blamed for not disarming the alarm.

Bad knee woes

10:26 a.m. – 600 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Injury: A 61-year-old Longboat Key woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after her bad knee collapsed as she was walking a bike across the intersection of Bay Isles Road and Bay Isles Parkway. A family member took the bike.

I think it’s suspended

2:50 p.m. – 5000 GMD

Traffic violations: A 28-year-old Bradenton man was stopped after his 2012 Nissan sped past a vehicle turning left. The driver told police he was rushing to pick up his daughter from school. When asked if his driver’s license was valid, he said, “I think it may be suspended.” The man was issued a criminal citation for driving on a suspended license and given a warning for his initial violation. His driver’s license was confiscated and he was not allowed to drive the vehicle. He was not arrested.

Sept. 22

Bus stop cache

7:45 p.m. – 6900 block of Palm Drive

Found property: A Longbeach Village man turned in property found at the bus stop at Palm Drive and Broadway Street, according to a police report. The property included a book, framed picture, serving tray and two candles. Officers brought the property back to the station.

Sept. 23

Singapore sling

2:17 p.m. – 2000 block of GMD

ID theft: A Longboat Key man reported a $199 charge made on his credit card from Divine Group PTE Ltd. Singapore. The man said he’s never been to Singapore, still has the card and never gave anyone else permission to use it. Diners Club International was notified of unauthorized charge.

Sept. 24

Sea turtle death

12:15 a.m. – City Island

Animal carcass found: A Sarasota man reported finding a dead sea turtle to a Longboat Key police officer patrolling near New Pass. The officer reported the turtle appeared to have been struck by a boat prop. Mote Marine Laboratory personnel recovered the carcass.

Open-door policy

2:22 a.m. – 700 block of Norton Street

Burglar alarm: The responding officer found a door open on the second floor of a home with an alarm sounding. Police learned the keyholder was out of town, so the officer cleared the house and secured it.

Vanishing body

10:22 p.m. – 6600 block of GMD

Suspicious circumstance: A woman reported someone in the pool area of a home. Police found no evidence of anyone at the home. No further action needed.

Moving on

10:03 p.m. – 7100 block of Longboat Drive North

Suspicious vehicle: A caller reported a red and gray pickup truck had been sitting on the road for 10 minutes. Officer checked and watched the vehicle drive off. No further action needed.

Lost from New York

10:38 p.m. – 100 block of North Shore Road beach access

Missing property: A 20-year-old Lakeland woman reported leaving her phone and wallet on the car while at the beach around 2 p.m. She reportedly lost her New York driver’s license, $60, M&T Bank checkbook and debit card and a $500 iPhone.