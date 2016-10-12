Cops Corner 10.13.16

Sept. 23

DADDY OF ALL FRAUD SCHEMES

8300 block of Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Scheme to defraud: A woman reported to the Sheriff's Office that she received a call from a person who identified himself as a sergeant from a supervised prison release program and said she needed to pay $550 to get her father out of jail. The victim paid the money via money gram to an unknown location in Alabama. When she called back the number of the person who called her, the number no longer worked.

Oct. 2

BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8300 block of Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Trespass Warning: The property manager of a business development called the Sheriff'f Office to request help clearing the area of some "chaps due to various unlawful and nefarious activities." Deputies first came upon a slumbering person on the sidewalk who was inebriated. The man was asked to leave, and he did. Another person had been seen urinating against a nearby tree but claimed he was just waiting for a bus. He was pointed to a different bus stop. The officer pointed out, "His gait was as slow as molasses in January, but he made it safely to the other nearby bus stop." A woman was contacted who was soliciting motorists and she was asked to leave as well. Another person peddling wares in front of a store was asked to move along as well. The woman, who was wearing feathers, packed up and left.

Oct. 2

COMFORT CRIME

2900 block of 53rd Ave. East, Bradenton

Retail theft: A couple entered a department store together and went to the bedding section where they looked at a comforter. The male switched the tag on the comforter while the woman started collecting other items. The male followed her switching the tags on the items she collected, such as a bottle of laundry detergent. Store security monitored the couple's actions and stopped them after they checked out and attempted to leave the store. They were given a Notice to Appear by deputies.

Oct. 6

Cab company taken for ride

5600 block of Manor Hill Lane, Bradenton

Petit theft: A local cab company received a call to pick up a fare at the 5000 block of 14th Street East and to transport to the 5600 block of Manor Hill Lane. Once arriving at the destination, the fare told the cab driver that he was going to get money from a friend in a room of the hotel. The man ran into the hotel, but never returned to pay the cab fare of $50. The cab driver called the number that was used to request the ride with no one answering. The cab driver then called the Sheriff's Office. Surveillance cameras at the hotel were being checked.