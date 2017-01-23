Cops Corner

Jan. 12

POSSIBLE PEEPER

7800 block of Ashley Circle, Bradenton

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE: A man called the Sheriff's Office to say when he arrived home he saw his neighbor across the street behind a tree filming the man's wife while she was sweeping out the garage. The deputy went across the street and spoke to the neighbor, who said he was video taping a landscaper who had been coming on to his property. The deputy asked the neighbor if he would watch the video, but the neighbor said it took more than two hours to download from his camera and he would therefore not be able to show him. He told the deputy the landscapers were parked right across the street from him. The first man said landscapers were parked several houses down the block and his neighbor had no reason to video anything near his home. A case number was issued.

Jan. 22

FISHING FOR SUSPECTS

1000 block of Tropical Drive, Bradenton

Burglary to a vessel: The Sheriff's Office was notified that two unknown suspects arrived by boat to the listed location. They docked on the victim's dock next to his boat. The suspects then cut the boat's gas tank off and stole it along with several fishing poles. The suspects were seen fleeing south on the river in their boat. The investigation continues.

Jan. 16

A WOMAN SCORNED?

3000 block of 54th Drive East, Bradenton

Criminal mischief: A Sheriff's Office deputy was summoned when a woman called to complain her husband's former mistress continues to harass her and was believed to be the person slashing the woman's tires along with keying her car. The woman said the harassment had been going on for more than a year since her husband ended the affair.

Jan. 17

MAXIMUM EXPOSURE

5000 block of Lakescene Place, Sarasota

Exposure of sexual organs: The Sheriff's Office was called because a woman had been lounging in her community's pool area when a man approached the locked gate. She could only see the upper half of the man, who was wearing a jacket. After trying the gate, the man then went to another gate at the pool area and tried it. It was open. When he entered the pool area, the woman could see he was wearing no clothing but the jacket. Upon seeing the woman, the man left the area. A deputy checked the area with negative results. The deputy issued a case number and noted similar incidents have occurred in the area, but not that specific community. A case number was issued.