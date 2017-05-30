Condo at The Water Club of Longboat Key sells for $1.5 million

A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marshall and Joan Cutler, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1006 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Norman and Shari Frost, of Baltimore, for $1.5 million. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $805,000 in 1998.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Helen Seiple and Joann Abbott, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 3104 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Kathryn Harvey, of Sister, Wis., for $895,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2012.

Beachplace

Andrea Salpietra Carter and John Salpietra Jr., trustees, sold the Unit 405 condominium at 1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lesley Hendren, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $850,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $705,000 in 2014.

Fairway Bay

RCLBK LLC sold the Unit 804 condominium at 1916 Harbourside Drive to Anthony and Kim Bohl, of Chester, N.J., for $795,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2003.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Carol Samuels Tarnoff and Arlene Caplan, trustees, of Milwaukee, Wis., sold the Unit B-206 condominium at 565 Sanctuary Drive to Jose Muniz Neto and Valeria Muniz Rechulski, of Windermere, for $755,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 1989.

Seaplace III

Caryl Nelson, trustee, of Lake Forest, Ill., sold the Unit G4-405-G condominium at 1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard and Joyce McAdam, of Wall, N.J., for $600,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area.

Longbeach

William and Judith Beall, trustees, of Lake Tahoe, Calif., sold the home at 730 Longboat Court to Jesse and Adrian Griffin, of Longboat Key, for $437,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,289 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1994.

Windward Bay

Cosmo and Joan Capobiano, of Arlington, Mass., sold their Unit PH-2 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ray and Alice Ralph, of Austin, Texas, for $320,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2012.

The Presidential

Nancy Garis, of Souderton, Pa., sold the Unit 409 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Rick Monk and Aurora Clifford, of Frankenmuth, Mich., for $305,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,500 in 1997.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Bonnie Frey, Laura Frey and Lynne Burg sold their Unit 23 condominium at 767 John Ringling Blvd. to Erin Brennan, of Sarasota, for $277,500. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 612 square feet of living area.

Continental’s Sea Club

Marcia Dozeman, of Holland, Mich., sold her Unit 40 condominium at 4141 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Baas Properties LLC for $222,500. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $50,000 in 1996.