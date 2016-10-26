Conde Nast readers say Longboat is No. 9

Longboat Key was named the No. 9 island in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler readers in the magazine’s 29th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. More than 300,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers voted for 7,394 hotels, 606 cities, 500 cruise ships and 236 islands.

The survey lists the top 10 U.S. island destinations.

Longboat Key was also ranked No. 9 in last year’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Winning the No. 1 spot: Maui, Hawaii — also for the second year in a row.