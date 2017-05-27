Concession home sells for $1.62 million

A home in the Concession topped this week’s real estate. Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 8333 Lindrick Lane to Donn and Susan Rappaport, of Princeton, N.J., for $1.62 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area.

Concession

Hartmut and Elisabeth Gerhard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8306 Farington Court to Barry and June Saltzman, of Tierra Verde, for $1.25 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2009.

Country Club Village

Philip and Anita Sabato, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7040 Portmarnock Place to William and Melodie Douglas, of Bradenton for $1,175,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,296 square feet of living area.

Michael and Lorraine Varone, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6919 Dominion Lane to Murray Miller and Lisa McDonnell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $800,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $746,000 in 2013.

Joseph and Sonja Scirica, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7008 Twin Hills Terrace to John Goyer, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $600,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,825 square feet of living area.

Abraham and Franchi Lavi, trustees, of Delray Beach, sold the home at 7214 Lake Forest Glen to Robert Shapiro, trustee, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,767 square feet of living area.

Sally Anderson, trustee, of Windham, N.H., sold the home at 7101 Whitemarsh Circle to Robert and Virginia Miner, of Montvale, N.J., for $405,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,345 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $474,900 in 2003.

Louis Siegel, of Rockville, Md., sold the home at 13906 Siena Loop to George and Elizabeth Sopko, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,145 square feet of living area.

Winding River

James and Sheila Hall, trustees, of Anna Maria, sold the home at 14216 11th Terrace N.E., to Mark Kauffman and Michele Roth-Kauffman, of Lake City, Pa., for $752,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2007.

Riverdale Revised

John Warfield and Laura Bischoff-Warfield, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4711 Spinnaker Drive to Jeremy Benjaminson and Laure May Nanez Andal, of Bradenton, for $712,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $438,000 in 2014.

Tidewater Preserve

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 5212 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Joseph Pace and Michele LeMay, of Bradenton, for $634,100. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,459 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Christopher and Ellen Peacock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7630 Tralee Way to Bryan and Brandy Kubitz, of Bradenton, for $577,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,962 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $740,000 in 2006.

Marilynn Godfrey and Edward Godfrey II, trustees, sold the home at 9611 Royal Calcutta Place to William and Barbara Scarduzzio, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,468 square feet of living area.

Jenifer Susan Investments LLC sold the home at 9994 Laurel Valley Ave., Circle to Robert and Brenda Guilford, of Tallahassee, for $360,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,200 in 2016.

Enclave at Heritage Harbour

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 622 River Enclave Court to Woodrow Wilson and Betty Wilson, trustees, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area.

Cypress Creek Estates

Charles and Shelley Brunson, trustees, of Parrish, sold the home at 6126 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E. to Richard Lorentz Jr. and Pamela Lorentz, trustees, of Bradenton, for $549,900. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,281 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2009.

Hampton Green

John and Margaret Russell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6529 Berkshire Place to Susan Stone, of University Park, for $530,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,088 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $427,000 in 2010.

Greenbrook Village

John and Barbara Thornton, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6419 Indigo Bunting Place to Ahmet and Sarah Ozgun, of Lakewood Ranch, for $518,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,000 in 2012.

Karen Brian, trustee, sold the home at 6230 Willet Court to Kyle and Carrie Bradshaw, of Lakewood Ranch, for $328,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $313,500 in 2014.

Riverdale

Larry and Joyce Parscale, of Ooltewah, Tenn., sold their home at 3727 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Douglas and Carmen Wasson, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2014.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

James and Susan Kelly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22611 Night Heron Way to Colleen Khleif, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,090 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

Thomas and Pegg Bryan, of Tampa, sold their home at 12818 Penguin Drive to Francis and Cynthia Rodriguez, of Bradenton, for $462,500. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,028 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,300 in 2015.

Kevin and Stacy Boyle, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12531 Natureview Circle to Gregory and Jessica Johnson, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,197 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2008.

Riverwalk Village

Suzanne Hamilton sold the home at 7607 Broomsedge Court to Barry Ewen and Cynthia Gosselin, of Bradenton, for $462,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,792 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2013.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 515 165th St. E., to Rick and Kelly Dreiling, of Bradenton, for $449,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,767 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

David and Valerie Isaacks, of Columbia, Mo., sold their home at 721 148th Court N.E., to Amer and Kimberly Alsuffi, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $456,500 in 2016.

Virginia Water

Jerry and Diana Goodman, of University Park, sold their home at 7128 Victoria Circle to Lawrence Giaimo and Mary Ellen Giaimo, trustees, of Moseley, Va., for $432,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,909 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2016.

Woodbrook

Provident National Property Group LLC sold the home at 6574 Pine Breeze Run to Douglas and Janice Glover, of Ontario, Canada, for $400,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,208 square feet of living area.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit 2-C condominium at 7542 Divot Loop to Pranav Badheka, of Bradenton, for $397,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

Treymore at the Village of Palm Aire

Alfred Sefton, of Sarasota, and Patricia Sefton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4879 Carrington Circle to William Haan and Phyllis Haan, trustees, of Newaygo, Mich., for $390,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,429 square feet of living area.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Robert and Keena Kolesa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5017 Palm-Aire Drive to Kimber and Kimberly Ward, of Salisbury, Md., for $380,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,646 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2004.

Rosedale Highlands

Alastair and Ursula Herbert, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold their home at 9742 53rd Drive E. to James Pogue, trustee, of Little Rock, Ark., for $375,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,075 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Kenneth and Renee Selman, of James City, sold their home at 15405 17th Ave. E. to Lori Vohaska, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Esplanade

Michael and Amy McCall, of Greensboro, N.C., sold their home at 5017 Savona Run to William Storer and Karen Storer, trustees, of Powell, Ohio, for $340,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,600 in 2014.

Mote Ranch

James and Aimee Bennett, of University Park, sold their home at 6528 Copper Ridge Trail to Stephen and Debra Kovalick, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Braden River Oaks

Stephen and Kristin Auman, of High Springs, sold their home at 6618 65th Ave. E., to Adam Usher and Kelsey Roehr, of Bradenton, for $333,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,694 square feet of living area.

Country Creek

Jeffrey and Ann Wall, of Bradenton, sold their home at 111 141st Court N.E., to Jason DeYoung, of Bradenton, for $326,800. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,153 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2011.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Marie Gowgiel, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 7167 Spikerush Court to Terry and Rosalie Harbour, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,113 square feet of living area.

Peridia

James Peterson and Joan Rothschmitt Peterson, of Metairie, La., sold their home at 4910 Peridia Blvd. E. to Mary Lou and David Weber and Amy Paciello, of Penbroke Pines, for $312,00. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Tara

Tom Horner and Karen Horner, trustees, of Clarksville, Md., sold the home at 7415 Birds Eye Terrace to Keith and Toni McQuillen, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,639 square feet of living area.

River Walk at River Isles

Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO Virginia McCabe IRA #8001318 sold the home at 3989 Lakewood Ave., to Brian Brewer and Gayla Roberts, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Rene and Gail Signer sold their home at 712 Foggy Morn Lane to Charles and Sandra Wilton, of Ontario, Canada, for $280,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,700 in 2002.

Braden Woods

John Lucas, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5923 95th St. Circle E., to SRQ Properties I LLC for $258,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1985.

Braden River Lakes

Terry and Sallie Caplinger, of St. Cloud, sold their home at 1210 50th St. E., to Vivianne and Jonnathan Janssens, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,000 in 2001.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Michael and Leona Braun, of Palm Bay, sold their home at 1224 Millbrook Circle to Nicholas and Janna Pechilis, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,687 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,700 in 2000.

Sabal Harbour

Mary Webb sold her home at 4807 Turtle Bay Terrace to Amy My Vu, of Bradenton, for $249,500. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,200 in 2001.

River Point of Manatee

Kathy and Thomas Moore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4021 Third Ave. E. to Kenneth and Tarah Macke, of Bradenton, for $242,400. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2004.

Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire

Daniel and Sarah Corcoran, of Barnstable, Mass., sold their Unit 5822 condominium at 5822 Doral Drive to Linda and John Mallia, Lancaster, N.Y., for $240,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2005.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Christer and Peggy Ann Wingardh, of Bradenton, sold their home at 212 Fairway Isles Lane to Neil Barnett, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,800 in 2005.

Clubside at Palm Aire

David Ingram, of Covington, Ind., sold his Unit 7643 condominium at 5926 Clubside Drive to Donald and Marilyn Stone, of Marcellus, N.Y., for $215,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,000 in 2011.

The Preserve at Palm Aire

Anita Moriarty, of Largo, sold her Unit 36 condominium at 7515 Preserves Court to Edward Ramirez, of Sarasota, for $205,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,300 in 2015.

Fairfax

Joseph Gleason-Silva, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4502 Bristol Court E., to Eugene Faughnan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $200,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2002.