Sarasota County commissioners tapped the breaks today on adopting a more relaxed ordinance for food truck operators.

The proposed ordinance would have done away with distance restrictions as well as permitting tied to specific locations. Food trucks would have been allowed to apply for a one-year permit and operate on private property within specified zoning districts. Operators would have still had to petition the County Commission to operate in the right-of-way or on barrier islands.

The county’s current ordinance requires trucks to maintain a 750-foot buffer from other operators, an 800-foot buffer from brick-and-mortar businesses and required private property owners to acquire permits to allow food trucks to operate on their property.

Although commissioners were in favor of relaxing the regulations and discussed allowing food trucks to operate in professional zoning districts, they felt the changes could have a negative impact on residential areas neighboring commercial districts.

“We agree with 95% of the rest of this issue,” Commissioner Christine Robinson said. “It’s just the residential issue that we’re struggling with.”

The proposed ordinance included a 50-foot buffer zone next to residential neighborhoods in which trucks could not operate. Commissioners discussed the possibility of increasing that setback from 50 feet to 75 feet, among other potential revisions.

The board is slated to revisit the ordinance on Nov. 8, after staff investigates ways to mitigate the effects food truck operators could have on residential districts.

“It is my fondest hope, along with my fellow commissioners, that we get it settled on that date,” Commissioner Alan Maio said.