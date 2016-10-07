Commissioners slated to discuss Siesta Promenade

Benderson Development will make its first pitch to Sarasota county commissioners Tuesday, regarding Siesta Promenade.

The controversial 24-acre development is slated for the northwest corner of Stickney Point Road and U.S. 41.

According to Benderson Director of Development Todd Mathes, specifics, such as exact density and height allowances or traffic concerns, will likely not be discussed.

For now, commissioners will discuss whether or not to grant Benderson a Critical Area Plan (CAP), which is a special designation sometimes given to mixed-used development proposals that can allow for greater height and density allotments.

Mathes presented the CAP boundary proposal to Pine Shore neighbors and concerned Siesta residents at the development’s final neighborhood workshop June 30. Many attendees were skeptical regarding the designation due to the potential for greater density the 13 units an acre allowed under commercial general zoning.

Benderson has since amended the plans slightly. Renderings for the project show between 350 and 400 dwelling units, down from 510 originally pitched. In addition, the 85-foot, 150 room hotel has been replaced by two hotels with 195 rooms between them.

Benderson Development is planning hotels, retail and apartments near Siesta Key.

Two hotel rooms is the equivalent to one dwelling unit according to county calculations. Therefore the final density according to the newest proposals for the project will fall between 448 and 498 units or about 18 units an acre, which Mathes believes is a modest compromise.

“Hopefully we have come to a very rational reasonable point in our proposed development and our neighborhood can kind of look at it and understand that it’s respectful of their quality of life and in the end it will work well together,” Mathes said.

If the boundary is approved, Mathes will be required to hold additional neighborhood workshops to discuss the specifics of the project with both Siesta and mainland stakeholders.

While some neighbors still remain skeptical, Siesta Key Association second Vice President Catherine Luckner believes the additional neighborhood meetings associated with the critical area designation will give the community greater control over the project. She cautioned attendees of last night’s Siesta Key Association meeting to consider the benefits of the critical area boundary.

“What we don’t want is to skip over the one thing that puts another hurdle in front of them,” Luckner said during the meeting.

According to Mathes, if commissioners decide not to approve the boundary, Benderson will likely evaluate rezoning options to achieve their desired height and density or reevaluate the mixed-use project entirely.

“There is a possibility we could decide to go back to the all retail on the property,” Mathes said. “You know that doesn’t require a CAP, that doesn’t require the building height, that doesn’t require any special approvals from the board.”

However, Mathes hopes commissioners will grant the designation and appear before the Planning Commission in November or December of this year. Pending approval from the Planning Commission, county commissioners will assess the more specific aspects of the project before granting approval.

For now, Mathes believes the project reflects community concerns and is compatible with the existing neighborhood.

“I really feel we’re doing the right thing I think our company feels we’re doing the right thing by having a mix of uses, by keeping the retail really in a small scale,” Mathes said. “It very much is a neighborhood center.”