Manatee County commissioners will consider proposals to expand a Lakewood Ranch church, as well as for development of a new movie theater in Ellenton, during a land-use meeting Thursday.

Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church is looking to build a church facility, in addition to its existing multi-purpose building that now holds services.

Other agenda items include the theater in Ellenton, changes to development documents for “large projects” and an ordinance for the registration of pain management clinics, among others.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Manatee County Government building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

To view the agenda, click here.