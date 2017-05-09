Colony developer and neighboring residents agree on plan for the property

When the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort was in its 1970s heyday, Aquarius resident Frank Morneau remembers coming and going through a private entrance between the two properties to buy a morning paper or visit the dining areas. His children took tennis lessons at the resort.

In a contract obtained by the Longboat Observer, Unicorp National Developments and the Colony site’s next-door neighbors, the Tencon and Aquarius condominium communities, have reached an agreement to return similar perks if the resort comes to fruition.

In that same document, Unicorp details the proposed size and scope of the development and asks for the support of Tencon and Aquarius residents.

For Morneau, the contract represents nothing more than status quo.

“This isn’t something new,” Morneau said. “This isn’t something we were bribed with.”

Aquarius and Tencon residents attended a Town Commission meeting earlier this month to request commissioners amend the proposed planned unit development ordinance to allow Chuck Whittall, president of Unicorp, to move forward with a plan for the Colony property that would have allowed buildings to reach a maximum height of 80 feet.

The commission had previously moved for a 65-foot height limit. In the end, commissioners decided to delay discussion of the ordinance to further examine the issue.

While residents such as Morneau and Tencon Beach Association President Dennis Haley spoke in favor of Whittall’s plan, speakers such as Tom Meurer, Preserve Longboat vice president and Players Club resident, advised commissioners that the town’s greater good was at stake.

“It does have financial benefits to those two condominiums,” Meurer said.

The contract, dated April 26, lays out details of Unicorp’s new plan for the property. According to the contract, the plan will include no more than 103 residential units and no more than 165 hotel units. It also says the tallest building will not exceed 80 feet. Whittall initially sought 12-story buildings.

Further, Unicorp will construct no buildings within 70 feet of property lines, or closer than 185 feet of the beachside erosion control line. The deal also states that the ballroom will be limited to 15,000 square feet, a 25% decrease from the original proposal.

The contract also states Tencon and Aquarius will “use their best reasonable efforts” to write letters to the Town Commission in support of Unicorp’s plan, as well as attend meetings of the Town Commission and Planning and Zoning Board when Unicorp’s Development Plan or the PUD ordinance is on the agenda.

“Membership privileges” for Aquarius and Tencon residents are included in the document, meaning residents of the two condominiums will have access to the future resort’s spas, pools, restaurants, fitness centers and beach amenities, among other services. While residents will not need to pay membership fees, they will still be billed for costs accrued while using those services.

The contract was signed by Whittall, Haley and David Marsh, president of the condominium association at Aquarius.

Asked about these membership privileges, Haley, like Morneau, said these benefits have long been part of the relationship between the Colony property and its neighbors.

“It was never a determining factor,” Haley said.

Morneau, Haley and Marsh said the setbacks were the biggest positive in the contract.

Haley said Tencon’s condo board gave him permission to negotiate the terms outlined in the contract, though he noted that some residents did not approve of the plan. Morneau said Aquarius residents were kept informed about negotiations “in minute detail” with meetings, emails and phone calls.

Both Morneau and Marsh said, by the end of negotiations, all residents were agreeable to the terms, with the exception of one resident whom they couldn’t reach.

Morneau said Whittall initially contacted residents of the two condos to negotiate Unicorp’s new plan, but Morneau said the final contract was written by a legal team representing the condo associations.

Marsh said he’s tired of the weathered Colony property neighboring his residence.

“It looks like a fair deal,” Marsh said. “It’s much better than what we had before.”