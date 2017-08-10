Head-on collision in Manatee County leaves one dead, one critical

The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a Land of Lakes man was killed early Thursday morning when the driver of another vehicle crossed into his lane of State Road 70 near Myakka City.

Adam Absher, 37, was driving westbound in his 2015 Dodge Challenger when he was hit head-on about 12:20 a.m. by a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by Sarasota's Jacob Charles Vondran, 23. Vondran is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The incident is under investigation. The report said Vondran was driving eastbound near the intersection of Robinson Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the path of Absher. Vondran was ejected from his vehicle.