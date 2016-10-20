 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 6 hours ago

Cocktail party gets our vote

Treat SRQ declares its endorsement for the cocktail party.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Unless you're living under a rock, you are exhausted by election coverage. You're not alone. Treat SRQ boutique owner Nicole Pepe-Dorn declared her endorsement for the Cocktail Party on a chalkboard outside of her Pineapple Avenue storefront. 

“Normally we have something on our chalkboard that is alcohol related, but with this election season it just seemed too appropriate,” Pepe-Dorn said. “People come in and ask what kind of cocktail party are you. I say all.” 

We approve this message. 

 

 

