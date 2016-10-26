Club news: University Park women explore history

University Park Women’s Club co-vice president Linda Schauer poses with guest speaker Kate Holmes and fellow co-vice president Anne Walsh. Courtesy photo.

University Park explores history

Ladies in the University Park Women’s Club celebrated the fall season with a splash of color and history during their Oct. 19 general meeting and luncheon, held at the Oaks Club, in Sarasota.

The Oaks Club was once the home of Bertha Honore Palmer, “the legendary lady of Sarasota.” Guest speaker Kate Holmes, member of the Advisory Board of the Sarasota Historical Society, performed a reenactment of the former Osprey resident.

Her antics whisked members away to Chicago in the mid-1800s, where they met the “Queen of Chicago,” world traveler, art collector and astute business person, who helped organize the Chicago Women’s Business Club in 1888 to help women entering the workforce, among other accomplishments.

“If all of our history lectures were as exciting and interesting as Kate’s, we’d have aced the classes,” said club president Maria Van Brunt in her closing remarks.

Women's Golf Association executive board members Kim Lester (ex officio), President Brenda Deona, Vice President Lisa Deutsch and Treasurer Sandy Murray. Not pictured is secretary Christine Bonner. Courtesy photo.

Ranch women on course for fun

The Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club 18 Hole Women’s Golf Association held its opening event and luncheon on Oct. 4 with a scramble format followed by a buffet luncheon. The winning foursome —Dee Romito, Kevyn Rakowski, Cindy Roberts and Jayne James —shot a 55.

Newly elected WGA President, Brenda Deona, welcomed everyone as she opened the annual fall meeting, followed by reports from the executive board and the steering committee.

“The season is shaping up to be fun and fabulous,” Deona said.

The 18 Hole Women’s Golf Association is a social organization with the purpose of promoting friendship, sportsmanship, knowledge, integrity and competition in golf among its members. Membership is open to all Platinum members of the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club with an established golf handicap.

Lakewood Ranch Moms Group President Jill Bennett and Alana Blasewitz, gala event coordinators, and Karen Moore, president of the Love McKinley Foundation. Courtesy photo.

Moms host fundraiser

The Lakewood Ranch Moms Group supported a fellow member and in doing it, raised money for families battling pediatric cancer.

On Sept. 24, the group hosted a fundraiser gala at The Lake Club for the Love McKinley Foundation, which supports local families who have a child currently in treatment for cancer, and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Club member Karen Moore and her husband, Casey, formally started the foundation in May 2016 after their 3-year-old daughter, McKinley, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2015.

Event goers dined on donated food and drinks from Daily Eats, Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, Pasadena Liquors and Fine Wines. Boars Head and Titos Vodka also donated to the event.

In total, the gala raised $23,500, of which more than $13,000 came from raffle and auction purchases.