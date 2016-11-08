Closures impact I-75 traffic

A new bridge over Interstate 75 is nearly complete and the Florida Department of Transportation expects to shift traffic onto it overnight Nov. 9.

A FDOT release states the contractor, Prince Contracting, anticipates shifting I-75 southbound traffic onto the newly constructed bridge over University Parkway at night/overnight Nov. 9 between the hours of 11 p.m. Nov. 9 and 6 a.m. Nov. 10. Single lane closures begin at 8 p.m. and double lane closures begin at 11 p.m.

As part of the traffic shift, the I-75 southbound off-ramp and I-75 southbound on-ramp will be closed simultaneously to tie in the lanes with the new traffic pattern.

Traffic will be detoured around the interchange.

Improvements being made as part of this project consist of constructing a diverging diamond interchange, adding an auxiliary lane on northbound and southbound I-75, constructing new bridges on I-75 over University Parkway, widening of University Parkway, widening of I-75 bridges over Errie Creek and Foley Creek, realignment of on-ramps and off-ramps at I-75/University Parkway, addition of ponds, drainage improvements, new lighting and signalization, construction of a noise wall on the west side of I-75, sidewalks, bike lanes, and pedestrian walkways.

Expected completion is fall 2017.

For more information or details about the closures, visit swflroads.com/i75/university.