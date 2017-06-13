Clearing a path to Greer Island will be a challenge

According to Mark Richardson, clearing an unhindered land path to Greer Island is going to be a challenge.

“This is not going to be easy,” said Richardson, Longboat Key’s Streets, Facilities, Parks and Recreation Manager.

A recent influx in reports of excessive alcohol consumption and littering on and around Greer Island, also known as Beer Can Island, has prompted town staff to explore ways to provide a means for police officers to get to the recreational area using the department’s all-terrain vehicle.

“I need a path to get out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Police Chief Pete Cumming.

A sliver of land, covered in mangroves, connects Greer to the mainland. Due to erosion, Cumming said it’s a challenge for officers to get to Greer by land, especially during high tide.

On Friday, both Richardson and Cumming inspected the area to determine a feasible path.

Richardson said the dead mangroves on the connecting sliver can be cleared away to create a path, but some living mangroves would also need to be removed.

“No matter where we decide to go, some living mangroves are going to have to come out,” Richardson said.

Because mangroves are considered a protected species by the Department of Environmental Protection, Richardson said their removal will require a permit, which town staff is currently looking into acquiring. If the permit is approved, Richardson hopes any removal of living mangroves will be minimal.

Richardson is also determining whether the town will need to use property owned by nearby condos to make the path.

While Cumming respects the status of the mangroves, he stressed the importance of keeping Greer Island's visitors safe.

“Human beings need to be protected as well,” Cumming said.