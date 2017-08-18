Animal rescue hosts 'clear the shelter' event

A nationwide campaign to find homes for animals up for adoption will take the local spotlight this weekend.

East County-based Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue will waive adoption fees for all animals over 6 months old on Aug. 19 as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Drive.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

“This is an unprecedented event for us,” Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue spokesperson Karen Slomba said in a press release. “Never before has our organization waived the adoption fee for all of our adult animals. It’s an exciting opportunity for the public, and it hopefully will be an even greater opportunity for our dogs and cats who are waiting for homes.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nate’s Ranch location, 4951 Lorraine Road, Bradenton. View animals up for adoption at honoranimalrescue.org.

For more information on the campaign or a list of participating animal shelters, visit cleartheshelters.com.