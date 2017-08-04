Sarasota High 5 Moments: 08.10.17

1 — Sarasota Crew’s Clark Dean, 17, won the junior men’s single scull at the 2017 World Rowing Junior Championships on Aug. 6 in Lithuania. He is the first American to win the event in 50 years.

2 — Riverview High senior defensive back Brantley Seadrow verbally committed to University of New Hampshire on Aug. 2.

3 — Riverview High named Rod Dragash its athletics director on Aug. 7. Dragash previously served as Booker’s AD for six years before resigning in 2016.

4 — The Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association 13-15 boys (combined two-day total of 308) and girls (combined 306) three-person teams both finished second in the Florida State Golf Association’s Junior Team Championship at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice on Aug. 5-6.

5 — Riverview senior swimmer Brett Riley (4:29.62) won the 400-meter IM at the 2017 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4.