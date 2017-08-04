 Skip to main content
Riverview High named Rod Dragash its athletics director on Aug. 7. Dragash previously served as Booker’s AD for six years before resigning in 2016. Courtesy photo.
Sarasota Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 3 days ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 08.10.17

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Sarasota Crew’s Clark Dean, 17, won the junior men’s single scull at the 2017 World Rowing Junior Championships on Aug. 6 in Lithuania. He is the first American to win the event in 50 years.

2 — Riverview High senior defensive back Brantley Seadrow verbally committed to University of New Hampshire on Aug. 2.

3 — Riverview High named Rod Dragash its athletics director on Aug. 7. Dragash previously served as Booker’s AD for six years before resigning in 2016.

4 — The Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association 13-15 boys (combined two-day total of 308) and girls (combined 306) three-person teams both finished second in the Florida State Golf Association’s Junior Team Championship at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice on Aug. 5-6. 

5 — Riverview senior swimmer Brett Riley (4:29.62) won the 400-meter IM at the 2017 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4.

 

