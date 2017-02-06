City strikes deal with downtown transit operator

Within the next 60 days, a new on-demand transit service will make its debut in downtown Sarasota.

The City Commission voted 5-0 today to approve a contract with The Gotcha Group, a Charleston, S.C.-based transportation company that will operate the new service. The two-year contract will pay up to $338,747.50 to subsidize the private operation, with the goal of making the service self-sustaining by the time the contract is up.

The Gotcha Group will operate a fleet of seven six-seat electric vehicles in the downtown area. The boundaries of the free service are 14th Street, School Avenue, Mound Street and the bayfront.

Users will be able to request rides via a mobile app, phone number or by hailing a vehicle on the road. The city and The Gotcha Group are targeting an average wait time of 5-10 minutes. The service will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Officials said the transit option is in keeping with the city’s goal of relieving traffic problems by encouraging the use of alternative modes of transportation.

The Gotcha Group will operate a fleet of six-seat electric vehicles in downtown Sarasota.

City Chief Planner Steve Stancel said the total subsidy amount could be lower if the free ride service generates more revenue than staff’s initial projections. He expressed confidence the free service would eventually be able to pay for itself.

“Their revenue is based on advertisements,” Stancel said. “It can take a couple of years to build those advertisements.”

Although the operator mostly serves college towns, The Gotcha Group Vice President Griffin Blackwelder believes the transit option will be a success in Sarasota.

“We’re excited to be here, and we can’t wait to get started,” Blackwelder said.

City Commissioner Susan Chapman asked city staff if they shared Blackwelder’s belief that Sarasota residents would use the service. Stancel, Parking Manager Mark Lyons and Downtown Improvement District Operations Manager John Moran all said they believed the program is set up to succeed.

Moran said The Gotcha Group had success in other markets, and Lyons said the electric vehicles meant the cost of running the service would be minimal compared to other transit options.

“This is lean and mean,” Lyons said.

The company will begin its service within the next two months. In the meantime, city is still working on developing a name for its newest transportation option. Stancel said one option has already been batted around — “S Car Go” — but not everyone involved is enamored with that idea.