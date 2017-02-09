City officials hope to honor circus legacy

City leaders want to honor the legacy of the institution that helped put Sarasota on the map, but they may have some problems bringing the company behind the Ringling Bros. & Barnum Bailey Circus into the center ring.

When local historian Jeff LaHurd found out the Ringling Bros. circus would come to an end in May, he was shocked. Then, he was motivated to make something happen.

LaHurd sent a letter to the City Commission on Jan. 20, suggesting the city do something to recognize the area’s circus roots. John Ringling made Sarasota the company’s winter home in 1927, hoping to make the region an attraction after the land boom came to an end.

His gamble paid off for the next three decades, as the Ringling Bros. established itself as a defining institution.

“The city of Sarasota became synonymous with the circus,” LaHurd said. “It really imbued the city with something unique that most every other city did not have.”

Maybe the circus could put on one last show at Robarts Arena, he suggested. Or, perhaps, the city could organize a farewell parade.

Whatever shape it takes, the important thing was paying homage to Sarasota’s past, he said.

“You couldn’t overstate the circus’ importance in the years it was here,” LaHurd said.

Quickly, city leaders embraced the idea. Vice Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie asked staff to investigate the logistics of a parade. Deputy City Manager Marlon Brown reached out to Feld Entertainment, the company that operates the Ringling Bros. circus, to see if it would want to participate.

A city spokeswoman said Feld Entertainment has not been responsive to the city’s inquiry. Feld Entertainment Communications Director Melinda Hartline confirmed there are no plans for any sort of Sarasota show.

“We are focused on the remaining circus engagements at this time,” Hartline said in an email.

Still, the show may go on. Eddie suggested the city could reach out to other local institutions and private individuals to collaborate on an event — including The Ringling, the Historical Society of Sarasota County, Visit Sarasota County and the Wallenda family.

If the city can pull it off, LaHurd said residents would enthusiastically participate.

“It would almost be like perfect closure to the circus and its history in the community,” LaHurd said.