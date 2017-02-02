City Manager Tom Barwin finalist for Reno job

Sarasota’s top administrator is considering a move out west.

The city of Reno, Nev. has announced a list of five finalists as it works to hire a new city manager. One of the names on that list, developed by a California-based recruitment firm, is Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin.

Barwin, hired as Sarasota city manager in 2012, provided a statement via a city spokeswoman. In the statement, Barwin wrote that he loves Sarasota, but said the draw of a larger city is a factor behind his candidacy.

“Reno is a major American city,” Barwin wrote. “I was flattered and listened when they reached out to me just a couple of weeks ago. Every once in a while it is good to update the resume and learn firsthand what other great American communities are up to.”

Next week, the Reno City Council will decide whether to invite the five finalists for an interview Feb. 22. The city is searching for a replacement for former City Manager Andrew Clinger, who was fired following allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.