Carlos E. Haile Middle School Principal Sharon Scarbrough said she was born to be a leader.

The Manatee County School District agrees.

MANATEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CHANGES Sharon Scarbrough is moving from Haile Middle School principal to Braden River High principal.

Jennifer Gilray is moving from Braden River principal to assistant director at Manatee Technical College.

Jenny Galindo is moving from assistant principal at Bayshore High to assistant principal at Lakewood Ranch High.

Mike Mullen is moving from assistant principal at Lakewood Ranch High to assistant principal at Bayshore High.

Monica Delesline is moving from assistant principal at Braden River High to assistant principal at Palmetto High.

Karen Chinault is moving from student support specialist at Freedom Elementary to assistant principal at Tara Elementary.

Scarbrough, 45, will take over as the principal at Braden River High School next semester.

Kimone Cooper, an assistant principal at Haile, said Braden River is getting an exceptional administrator.

“She is a great boss,” Cooper said. “She has done so many great things for us here.”

Scarbrough, who has been the Haile principal since 2014, will take over for Jennifer Gilray, who left Braden River to become assistant director at Manatee Technical College. A replacement for Scarbrough at Haile has not been named.

“It has been an innate part of me to be a leader, and I have been since I was young,” Scarbrough said. “I knew I wanted to be a leader in education because the best people that I ever knew growing up were the teachers I had, and I wanted to be around that all the time.”

ABOUT SHARON SCARBROUGH New Braden River Principal Sharon Scarbrough has twins, Ciarra and Holden Scarbrough, who are going to be seniors at Lakewood Ranch High School next year. She was a collegiate volleyball player, playing middle blocker at Florida Southern College in Lakeland. Her team made it to the Elite Eight twice in NCAA Division II. One of her hobbies is running half marathons. She has run 10, and she usually runs with her sister, Lora Rees. This year, she will celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband, Brad Scarbrough, who is a principal at Buffalo Creek Middle School. She has lived in Manatee County since 1976.

Scarbrough said she is sad to leave her students, staff and administrators at Haile, but being a high school principal was always her goal.

“My head was just spinning a little at first,” Scarbrough said. “I could not sleep the first night after I had found out because my mind was racing, but only from excitement.”

She set aside her excitement and told her twins, Ciarra and Holden, who will be seniors at Lakewood Ranch High School. She knows her family now will have a rivalry right at home.

She began her career as a long-term substitute for the Manatee County School District in 1995 before taking a position as a social studies teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School when it opened in 1998.

“I remember the first time I sent an email, it was the newest thing, sending an email to another teacher on campus,” Scarbrough said.

Scarbrough has been in school administration for 13 years, serving as principal at W.D. Sugg Middle School from 2009 to 2014. Before that, she was assistant principal at Buffalo Creek Middle School, where her husband, Brad Scarbrough, is now principal.

“I feel prepared in that I have the experience, and I know many of the families in this community, so I have already built that trust with many of them,” she said.

While Scarbrough is familiar with the way in which a high school operates, she is aware of the difference between middle school and high school students.

“Having worked at both middle and high schools, middle school students are still finding out who they are,” Scarbrough said. “High school students know who they are, or who they want to be, and when you are working at a high school, you are helping them reach that goal.”