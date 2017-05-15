Chick Austin's former home sells for $860,000

In 1947, Everett “Chick” Austin bought the single-family home at 227 Delmar Avenue.

During the week of April 30, the Gwen Kruse/ Dyrk Dahl Team of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate sold the home for $860,000.

Chick Austin was known as the father of the Ringling Museum, creator of the Asolo Repertory Theater and credited with bringing modern art to America, a statement from Coldwell Banker said. Locally, he was known as "the guy who almost single-handedly turned sleepy little Sarasota into a major arts capital, Coldwell Banker’s property listing said.

The home was built in 1925 and features a 40-foot long ballroom and an enclosed porch of museum quality. Guests included Bette Davis, Prince Rainier, Dame Edith Sitwell and Gypsy Rose Lee.

The acre garden features a koi pond with Bogota, a separate guest house, pool, formal planting and several banyan trees. The 3,938 square-foot house has seven rooms, including three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half, a three-car garage and a view of the Sarasota Bay.