East County Athlete of the Week: Chase Sharp

Chase Sharp is a senior linebacker and fullback at Lakewood Ranch High. He had an interception and a 1-yard touchdown run in the Mustangs' 17-15 win against Bayshore High on Sept. 2.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing when I was 6 years old, I just wanted to my whole life, really.

What is the appeal of football to you?

Physicality. You can go and hit someone as hard as you can without getting in trouble.

What is your best skill on the field?

Linebacker. I think my best individual skill is my eyes. Being able to read the (offensive) alignment.

What is your favorite football memory?

Probably the interception and return (against Bayshore High on Sept. 2).

What is your favorite food?

Mac and cheese.

What is your dream vacation spot?

New Zealand. It's beautiful there. You can go snorkeling. I really just like the ocean.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Either history or science.

What is your favorite TV show?

Probably The Walking Dead.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Try your hardest, even if you don't see the purpose. The outcome can be better than you think it will be. If you put that as your mentality your whole life, you will be a better person than you would have been (otherwise).

Finish this sentence: "Chase Sharp is ... "

... A hard-working teammate. I always work as hard as I can, and I think it rubs off on everyone else.