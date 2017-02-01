Charter Review candidates bring experience, new perspectives

If it were up to Longboat Key Mayor Terry Gans, he would have automatically taken former Mayor Jack Duncan’s gavel upon the latter board member’s departure. Instead, the move required a special Town Commission vote.

“The charter is kind of vague on that now,” he said.

However, Gans will soon get his chance to help pick a committee that may consider refining portions of the town’s charter, a document that serves as a basic framework under which the municipality operates, much like the constitution of a state.

Those changes can be small — say, tweaking language or deleting sections already covered by state statutes — or large — such as altering Election Day or Town Commission term limits or districts.

Once every 10 years, the town begins the process of selecting the panel to recommend changes.

In March, the Town Commission will select up to seven citizens to make up the Charter Review Committee, which will offer input and take comments from commissioners, staff and the public on potential changes that are ultimately put to the voters. The candidates have a wide range of backgrounds and experience on the Key, and they include some well-known names as well as a few newcomers.

The Longboat Observer spoke with each potential member and asked why they think they’re right for the job, and what — if any — parts of the charter they think could use another look.

Dave Brenner

Fast Facts: Former vice mayor; co-founder of Longboat Key Foundation

“It absolutely bugs me to no end that other than presidential elections we have such a poor turnout of local elected positions. Is that because we’re on a different cycle? Maybe if we made it easier for people to vote would we get a better respite? It’s that kind of thing we ought to be looking at.”

Jim Brown

Fast facts: Four-time mayor; currently running for at-large Town Commission seat, which if elected, would preclude him from the Charter Review Board

“The reason I put my name is, when I looked at who had applied at the time, there were only two or three names on there — and i didn’t know any of them.”

“When Mayor (Jack) Duncan resigned a couple of months ago, my assumption would be the vice mayor ascends to the position of mayor, then you vote on a new vice mayor. But that’s not the way it worked. And I think that’s something that needs to be looked at.”

Randy Clair

Randy Clair

Fast Facts: Former town commissioner, member of Longboat Key Revitalization Task Force

“I thought maybe I could bring a little history to the review process since it only happens once every 10 years.”

“Maybe we should give some thought as to what happens if nobody in a Town Commission district applies. How do we fill that vacancy? Also, as the issues become more complex, there are fewer and fewer people who want step forward because it takes a lot of time to be a commissioner. There’s been an increase of younger people who are raising families, the question is should we have some younger people on the commission? Should there be an age limitation? I don’t know but those are subjects we may want to explore.”

Bill Cook

Fast Facts: Longboat key Turtle Watch volunteer for four years; One year on the Longboat Key Wireless Work Group



“I think a lot of people get involved in things like this because there’s something they want to quash. But, I’m a bit of an optimist, so I tend to get involved with things where I think there is a seed there to water and grow.”

Alan Pryor

Fast Facts: Former adjunct assistant professor of finance at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business

“The primary reason I want to serve is that i saw it as a way to give back to the Longboat Key community. I haven’t formed any judgments whatsoever. I want to listen to the voices in the community and try to reach the best judgments.”

Ted Salisbury

Fast Facts: More than 30 years of experience working in municipal government; former city manager of Brantford, Ontario; Canadian snowbird

“I saw the ad for the Charter Review Committee and frankly, I have an interest in providing assistance to the community. My wife and I made our investment in Longboat Key, and the other sort of investment is investing a little bit of your time and knowledge to provide assistance.”

“It’s always good to get another perspective there are lots of people on the island who have very little representation, there are a lot of people who own property on Longboat Key, and they lack a little bit of franchise because they don’t get to vote.”

Phill Younger

Fast facts: Outgoing vice mayor; Former member of Planning and Zoning Board

“The experience and knowledge that has been gathered in the seven years I have been on the commission will be valuable. I think practical experience with the town, the knowledge of its workings and where things need to be tweaked is a valuable commodity.”

“ I think to single (a charter change) out would indicate it is a pet issue, and I don’t want pet issues.”

Pat Zunz

Pat Zunz

Fast Facts: LBK North chairwoman; former town commissioner

“I don’t believe anyone should go into it thinking anything specifically should change — it should definitely be a group consensus. But I think having worked under the charter under a on a few different boards I have some ideas of things that might be up for review or should be reviewed.”

“We’ve had charter reviews in the past and not many changes have been made because it’s not really a good idea to change something that isn’t broken. We certainly have issues with how local government works, but I don’t think changing the charter should be a priority.”