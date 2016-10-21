Patalano will face Pat Wayman in the general election.

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired

Political party: Democrat

Previous political offices: None

About: Tom Patalano spent 28 years working for Verizon Communications in all of its various incarnations, from New England Telephone to Bell Atlantic, etc.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

My top three priorities will include making the Charter Review Board more visible to the community with short educational efforts to inform the citizenry of it's function and abilities.

Another priority will be to assure the public has all access to the Charter Review Board’s actions and the rationality behind those actions.

One other priority is the efficient use of the time that we are engaged in service to Sarasota County.