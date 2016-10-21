Charter Review Board — District 3: Pat Wayman

Occupation: I still work as a part-time consultant for a major computer corporation.

Political party: Republican

Previous political offices: One term on the Charter Review Board

About: Pay Wayman is a retired, Christian mother of four children and university graduate. She has experience in scientific research, teaching and consulting for major computer corporation. Wayman has no ties to government or special interests, is not an insider and represents the citizens, while supporting good government, fiscal responsibility and home-town rule. Having taken a course in the history of our Constitution and the struggles of people over the span of several centuries, Wayman is very serious about ensuring that our rights are preserved.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Only to assist citizens in their quest for better government by thoroughly researching all suggestions.

Do you think the board should take a more active or passive role in determining potential changes to the charter?

It seems to work well as it is, but if any changes are made, I would hope it would involve a more active role, rather than a more passive role.

What is your position on the idea of turning the Charter Review Board into an appointed position, rather than an elected office?

Keep the Charter Review Board elected. I prefer to retain the voting rights of the people. Appointed boards are unaccountable for their actions and do not represent the people.