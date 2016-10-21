Charter Review Board — District 2: Donna Barcomb

Age: 60



Occupation: Owner, Professional Physical Therapy

Political party: Republican

Hometown: Rockville Center, N.Y.

Why do you want to serve on the Charter Review Board?

I have always told my four sons that you win the lottery when you're born in the United States. My life has been blessed with incredible parents, healthy and happy children and a loving and supportive husband. Some people give back with money, and I choose to give back with my time. I have been volunteering for the thirty years that I have been fortunate enough to live in Sarasota County. It started as Southside Elementary School PTA president, president of the Junior League of Sarasota, 12 years on the Sarasota County Hospital Board (chair two years), and 3 1/2 years Sarasota County Charter Review Board, last year its chair. I am honored to serve the constituents of Sarasota County.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

The CRB has sent to special committee for consideration the amendment relating to an appointed versus an elected board. I voted against sending this amendment to special committee and will continue to oppose an appointed board. I have proposed an amendment to the CRB bylaws that is procedural in nature. This amendment allows the CRB to vote whether to docket and debate all proposed amendments, replacing the mandate of the chair to do so. This would allow a proper vetting of any proposed amendments prior to debating them, ensuring that the amendment was not in conflict with current county ordinances or state statutes, which did occur last year. Finally, my proposed bylaw amendment addresses failed amendments, those not sent to special committee, allowing the CRB the option of not revisiting failed amendments for a one-year period. Last year a single amendment was presented repetitively all year for consideration, and our bylaws do not address an opt-out of this situation.

Do you think the board should take a more active or passive role in determining potential changes to the charter?

I have gone on record of being more of a protector of our charter rather than a corrector. I believe that the CRB should be open to all amendments proposed; however, the charter should be treated like our constitution and changed only with caution and deep thought.

What is your position on the idea of turning the Charter Review Board into an appointed position, rather than an elected office?

I’m opposed to an appointed board and voted against sending this amendment to special committee. I will continue to oppose an appointed board throughout the prescribed process.