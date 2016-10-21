Previous political offices: Sarasota County Board of Zoning Appeals, Sarasota County Charter Review Board

Political party: Republican

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

To keep the independence of the Charter Review Board. My biggest priority is to make sure that the CRB remains independent. To encourage the citizens to keep attending the meetings. The Charter Review Board does not exist for its own privilege and good it exists for the benefit of the citizens, and that we continue to have healthy vibrant discussions about what is good for the board, what is good for the county and what is good for the people. That needs to be self initiated for the board members.

Do you think the board should take a more active or passive role in determining potential changes to the charter?

I think what the board is doing right now is fine. We cannot be a knee-jerk board. We meet four times a year. —I don't feel like we should make recommendations unless there is a need for the recommendation and the recommendation makes sense.

What is your position on the idea of turning the Charter Review Board into an appointed position, rather than an elected office?

The Charter Review Board has already voted unanimously to keep the board an elected board as opposed to an appointed one. I voted to keep the board elected.The Charter Review Board is not broken and does not need to be fixed.