Casey Road properties sell for $3 million

A two-property sale on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Barton and Marchant Reutlinger, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1102 N. Casey Key Road to Belmont Industrial LLC for $3 million. The first property was built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 704 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $134,600 in 2000.

SARASOTA

Oyster Bay Estates

Hahim and Melissa Morsli sold their home at 1865 N. Lake Shore Drive to Brian and Whitney Majorsky, of Sarasota, for $1,225,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,937 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $899,000 in 2012.

Alinari

William and Maryl Levine sold their Unit PH1605 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Leo and Elaine Tedesco, of Sarasota, for $905,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2011.

Desota Park

William and Jessica Chase, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1896 Hibiscus St. to The Hibiscus Compound LLC for $727,500. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,000 in 2016.

Embassy House

Belle Vista on Palm LLC sold the Unit 1804 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Donald Faust, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 106 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Harriette Buckman, of Sarasota, for $612,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $542,000 in 2016.

Orange Park

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 2719 Stanley Place to Merkl Kaiser LLC for $480,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,877 square feet of living area.

Citrus Square

Walter MacNeil Zeanah, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 445 N. Orange Ave. to Sinan Kurtul and Karen Turner Kurtul, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2014.

Avon Heights

William and Nancy Burns, of Oviedo, sold their home at 2221 Bahia Vista St. to Robert and Robin Clifton, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Hartland Park

Paul Goodman sold the home at 1915 Tulip Drive to Mission Property Partners LLC for $365,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,000 in 1999.

Village Green Club Estates

Michael and Diane Marcello sold their home at 3343 Sheffield Circle to Wayne and Barbara Benham, of Fremont, N.H., for $365,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $98,300 in 2012.

Gulf Gate East

L.K. Derigo, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3659 Kingston Blvd. to Joshua Marans and Lauren Udwari, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Jeffrey and Vicki Armontrout, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3897 Kingston Blvd. to Diane and Steven Archer, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,900 in 2013.

Charles and Sara Lowther, of Venice, sold their home at 3871 Kingston Blvd. to Yuri and Musya Tayts, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2012.

Deborah Gracie-Smith, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 6932 Easton Way to Connie Bryant and Jessica Fritz, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2012.

South Gate

Werner Schaefer, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3536 Jaffa Drive to Stella Shapiro, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2014.

Pinehurst Park

Claudia Capuano, Constance McLean, Gail Victory and David Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2223 Doud St. to Lubos Dufek and Milena Kulcova, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,841 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate Woods

Barry and Tracey Lee Black sold their home at 2980 Captiva Drive to Steven and Sharron Howard, of Sarasota, for $308,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,894 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2014.

Shadow Lakes

John Retzke, of Ottawa Lake, Mich., sold his home at 6215 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Nicholas and Andrea Tiernan, of Sarasota, for $308,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2015.

The Landings South

Carol and Ronald LaRose, of South Orange, N.J., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 1632 Starling Drive to Barbara Radey and Donald Fields, of Interlaken, N.J., for $295,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2011.

Forest Oaks

Louis DeBerardino, Personal Representative, sold the home at 5345 Matthew Court to John Retzke and Lisa D’Ascenzo, of Ottawa Lake, Mich., for $285,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2004.

Homelands Development Corp.

Eugene and Melonie Burgess, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2256 Clematis St. to Tasha Soto and Hafid Lghali, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,000 in 2008.

Gulf Gate

Victoria Hamlyn and Farhad Nassiri-Ghajan, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 2632 Post Road to HP Florida I LLC for $263,700. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2011.

Lewis Fulton III, of Davis, Calif., sold his home at 6577 Bowline Drive to Peter and Patricia Tondryk, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1985.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Cove

Elliot and Elizabeth Rose, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5244 Siesta Cove Drive to Mark and Alison Haskins, of Sarasota, for $1,375,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,712 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,575,000 in 2002.

Siesta Estates

Victoria Phillips Goese and Michael Goese, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5589 Siesta Estates Court to Steven and Linda Kromer, of Sarasota, for $880,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,571 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $835,000 in 2014.

Siesta Bayside South

Carrie Caudill, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 5 condominium at 9209 Midnight Pass Road to Timothy and Penny Fondy, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $747,300. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $549,500 in 2000.

Harbour Towne

Katherine and William Sovik, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 216 condominium at 1275 Dockside Place to John Neville, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,000 in 2001.

Peppertree Bay

Pande Nikolovski, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 606AA condominium at 1055 W. Peppertree Drive to Michael and Inessa Trakhtenberg, of Highland Park, Ill., for $595,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,100 in 2012.

Boca Siesta

Ian and Sylvia Kerr, of Glasgow, Scotland, sold their Unit 604 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Gerald and Martha Whitenack, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., for $565,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2010.

Sea Shell

Ronald Roeder, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to James Sutcliffe Jr. and Bernadette Dorne, of Allentown, Pa., for $505,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2016.

Fisherman’s Haven

Hugh Levin, of La Jolla, Calif., sold the Unit 603 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Todd Smith and Joy Smith, trustees, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1980.

Island Reef

Ralph and Ruth Wuest, of Rocky River, Ohio, sold their Unit F-503 condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to H. Jeffrey and Barbara Weyeneth, of Sarasota, for $432,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 1996.

White Sands Village

Thomas and Kara Pietrowicz and Robert and Linda Daugherty, of Apollo Beach, sold their Unit 306 condominium at 5669 Midnight Pass Road to Gena Faso, of Western Springs, Ill., for $340,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,000 in 2015.

Bay Oaks

Michael Holderness, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit D-31 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Kelly Sineni, of Blakhawk, Colo., for $265,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,500 in 2016.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

LYMA LLC sold the home at 8683 Woodbriar Drive to Sheila Cafferillo, of Sarasota, for $517,500. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,537 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Brian and Cynthia Singer sold their home at 4946 Sabal Lake Circle to Robert and Mercedes Deczynski for $517,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2013.

Villagewalk

Karen Olson, trustee, sold the home at 5688 Ferrara Drive to Miron and Rita Leykin, of Alexandria, Va., for $400,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2011.

Robert and Diane Fergusson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7900 Bergamo Ave. to Elizabeth Augustine-Fifer, of Sarasota, for $278,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,100 in 2004.

Isles of Sarasota

Elaine Goldman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 5934 Guarino Drive to Geraldine DeStefano, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2012.

Gregory Theodore, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5663 Cabrera Court to Frank Quattrociocchi and Marianne Quattrociocchi, trustees, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,900 in 2006.

Bouchard Gardens

Claudette Applebaum, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 5266 Bouchard Circle to Dick and Teresa Robbins, of Union City, Ind., for $325,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2008.

Stonebridge

Ronald and Janet Polman sold their home at 4930 Flagstone Drive to Yicheng Tong and Ye Wang, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,100 in 2000.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Mathew and Joice Goldman sold their home at 4114 Westbourne Circle to Property Owner 3 LLC for $275,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,689 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,500 in 1996.

Provence Gardens

John and Carla Zerkle, of Fishers, Ind., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 7468 Botanica Parkway to Lynn Johns, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2005.

Wellington Chase

Przemyslaw and Dominika Uzar, of Krakow, Poland, sold their home at 4937 Thames Lane to Iren Gyorgy and Beata Molnar, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2008.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Joseph Scamardella, of Staten Island, N.Y., sold his home at 530 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Charles and Sue Clack, of Osprey, for $1.1 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2011.

Beverly Meadows, trustee, sold the home at 464 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Howard and Terry Ross, of Potomac, Md., for $664,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $668,800 in 2004.

Joan Dreux, trustee, of McLean, Va., sold the home at 756 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Joseph Micali and Carol Micali, trustees, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $787,500 in 2003.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

John and Vivian Scamardella sold their home at 45 Bay Head Lane to William and Susan Morrissey, of Clifton Park, N.Y., for $450,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2014.

Park Trace Estates

Michael and Suzanne Okin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 810 Oak Briar Lane to OfferPad LLC for $420,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,800 in 2011.

Bay Oaks Estates

Sandy and Kevin Voigt sold their home at 530 Pine Ranch E. Road to Kathleen Pearce, of Osprey, for $335,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $51,000 in 1995.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Jeannette Clarke and Leslie Talochino, trustees, of Austin, Texas, sold the home at 2135 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Gary and Linda Grimshaw, of Nokomis, for $428,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area.

Casas Bonita

Raymond and Mary Muller, of Palm Coast, sold their home at 522 Casas Bonitas Way to William and Pamela Sorrels, of Nokomis, for $312,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,777 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $32,300 in 2004.