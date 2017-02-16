Casey Key tops home sells for $6,169,600

A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jerry and Rita Collins, of Osprey, sold their home at 1143 Casey Key Road to Merle and Janice Whitehead, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $6,169,600. Built in 1987, it has six bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.5 million in 2010.

SARASOTA

Bayview Heights

Norman Statland, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2625 Colony Terrace to Donn Osmon, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,450,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,634 square feet of living area.

Grove Heights

David and Mary Barry sold their home at 1924 Grove St. to Bonner and Kimberli Chance, of Sarasota, for $1,050,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2014.

Desota Park

David and Delores Kinsman, of Woodinville, Wash., sold their home at 1930 Wisteria St. to Toby Skelton, of Sarasota, for $945,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,060 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $910,000 in 2014.

Condominium on the Bay

Gerard and Karen Shepherd, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1604 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Roger and Jacqueline Wickens, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, for $885,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2012.

One Hundred Central

Walter Scherr and Sylvia Fiammetta sold their Unit G713 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Nicholas Gallinaro and Elaine Gallinaro, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2011.

Dolphin Tower

101-14D Gulfstream LLC sold the Unit 12K condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Zimmerman, of Lancaster, Pa., for $485,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $55,000 in 2012.

Peter and Sherry Tracy, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 15G condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Candice Friday, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $35,000 in 2012.

Teresa Chaviano, trustee, of Palmetto, sold the Unit 5F condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Amy Glasow, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Sally Katz, trustee, and Alan Katz sold the Unit 402 condominium at 5450 Eagles Point Circle to P. Beverly Peyser, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2011.

Lake Park

Domenic and Linda D’Angelo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1710 Spring Creek Drive to Najjar Construction Inc. for $450,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $53,000 in 2009.

White-Acres

2014-2 IH Borrower LP sold the home at 1879 Fiesta Drive to Donn Smith, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,151 square feet of living area.

Blakemore Lane

Wayne Wakeham, of Charlotte, sold his home at 1662 Blakemore Lane to Theresa Riordan, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,313 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1995.

Renaissance

Paul John, of Sarasota, sold his Unit PH-02 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Peter and Rosemarie Herke and Andre Herke, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2012.

Essex House

Barbara Standish, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 606 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to John Walter, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2004.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Martin Garcia, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3325 Espanola Drive to Patricia Crauwels, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2004.

Sharelink-Spiritan Worldwide Aid Foundation Inc. sold the home at 2234 Beneva Road to Kowloon Investments LLC for $260,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,704 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2005.

South Gate

Walter Mills and Kellie Campayno, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2804 Bougainvillea St. to Charles Wood Jr., of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,662 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,000 in 2004.

South Highland

Michael Gabbert, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1833 Ivanhoe St. to Dencora Services and Management Corp. for $255,000. The first property was built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,137 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1952, it has one bedroom, one bath and 572 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $120,000 in 2002.

Town House

Holly Parker, of Denver, Colo., and David Miller, trustee, of Lakewood, Colo., sold the Unit 5 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to Roger Parenti, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,800 in 2009.

Gulf Gate East

Joy Busler, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6575 Waterford Circle to Debra Salerno, of Sarasota, for $248,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,595 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $79,900 in 1982.

Palmer’s

Suzanne Stone sold the home at 2316 Hyde Park St. to Richard and Michele Moore, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 978 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2012.

Fulmer

Roman Miller sold the home at 3106 Bahia Vista St. to David Fisher, of Gordonville, Pa., for $240,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,384 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Gardens

Cheryl Ennis, of Hampton, Va., sold the home at 2514 Constitution Blvd. to David and Donna Forway, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,427 square feet of living area.

Baywood Colony Villas

Curtis Cooper sold his Unit 10 condominium at 5939 Tidewood Ave. to Lisa and Joseph Cobert, of Sarasota, for $232,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2016.

South Side Park

William and Jill Thomas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2026 Grove St. to Lindsay Ketchum, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 1939, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,263 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2008.

Flora-Villa

Alfredo Santiago and Bonnie Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4404 Groveland Ave. to Gypsy Blue LLC for $222,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2008.

Pelican Cove

Lisa Chovnick and Benjamin Chovnick, trustees, of Princeton Junction, N.J., sold the Unit T-109 condominium at 1629 Treehouse Circle to Luke and Rebecca Jaeger, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 1995.

Hudson Park

Gary Christensen sold the home at 2545 Novus St. to Romanus Wolter, of Sarasota, for $210,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 962 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $109,000 in 2009.

Corwood Park

Jan Rich, trustee, of Washington, D.C., sold the home at 663 Corwood Drive to Julie and Susan Szylwin, of Sarasota, for $207,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,229 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,500 in 1990.

SIESTA KEY

Bay Island

Charles and Deborah Vollmer sold their home at 826 Norsota Way to Hakim and Melissa Morsli, of Sarasota, for $2,228,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 5,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,625,000 in 2007.

Siesta Isles

George and Betty Pelletier sold their home at 5589 Cape Leyte Drive to Daniel and Kimberly Johnson, of Geneva, N.Y., for $1.1 million. Built in 1967, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 1995.

Sara Sands

Perry Johnson and Holly Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5084 Windward Ave. to Timothy Towell, of Sarasota, for $1,075,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $865,000 in 2003.

Siesta Beach

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4953 Commonwealth Drive to Shaun and Theresa Boros, of Sarasota, for $930,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 4,166 square feet of living area.

Whispering Sands

WWS LLC sold the Unit 1202 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Barbara Powers, trustee, of Oakwood Hills, Ill., for $910,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2012.

Siesta Estates

John and Sandra Mooney sold their home at 5566 Siesta Estates Court to Kenneth and Leola Perkins, of Chicago, for $887,500. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,157 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $739,000 in 2003.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Carol Ryan sold her Unit 207 condominium at 6234 Midnight Pass Road to John Goldener, of Bryn Mawr, Pa., for $840,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,000 in 1998.

James Riley Jr. and Jonathan Riley, trustees, of Mendota, Minn., sold their Unit 209 condominium at 6208 Midnight Pass Road to Kathy and Darren Dimmerling, of Woodsfield, Ohio, for $755,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2015.

Coquille

Winfried Creek LLC sold the Unit 309 condominium at 1195 Coquille St. to Archic Investments LLC – LILLY for $443,800. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2015.

Tortuga Beach

Yuliya Gaukhman, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 8730 Midnight Pass Road to David and Michele Hemming, of Bettendorf, Iowa, for $425,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,000 in 2012.

Siesta Towers

Sherman Guth and Ling Zhao sold their Unit 4E condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Daniel and Carol McLoughlin, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Scott and Dana Reinke, of Charlton, Mass., sold their home at 4800 Benchmark Court to Gena Williams, of Sarasota, for $512,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,123 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $521,000 in 2014.

Sandhill Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 11135 Shearwater Court to Paul and Christina Collier, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,223 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 6010 Anise Drive to Heather Buinicki, of Sarasota, for $440,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,930 square feet of living area.

Andrew Fosnight and Joanne Whitehead, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7233 Monarda Drive to Gerald Klein, of Satellite Beach, for $375,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,600 in 2014.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5782 Inkberry Circle to Daryl and Jessica Alopaeus, of Sarasota, for $365,800. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 8737 Bellussi Drive to Richard and Janet Hinch, of Kilmarnock, Vt., for $426,800. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 8736 Bellussi Drive to Harvey and Teresa Jan Covitz, of Sarasota, for $386,900. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area.

Villas at Deer Creek

Sally McFadden, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4539 Deer Trail Blvd. to James and Jenifer Drewett, of Upland, Calif., for $362,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,900 in 2016.

Janet Andrews, of Iowa City, Iowa, sold the home at 4464 Deer Trail Blvd. to Anthony Diekema and Doris Diekema, trustees, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $404,000 in 2005.

Turtle Rock

CBC Investments LLC sold the home at 8271 Nice Way to Bruce Nye and Joan Nye, of Sarasota, for $351,400. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2009.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Wilson and Irene Anderson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9403 Forest Hills Circle to Stephen Powers and Linda Powers, trustees, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,600 in 1998.

Villagewalk

John Janes and Barbara Strock-Janes, trustees, of Geneva, Ill., sold their home at 8058 Camminare Drive to David and Brenda Taylor, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,700 in 2003.

Stephen and Julie Weinstock, of Bershire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 7548 Andora Drive to Mehasti Behbahani, trustee, of Sarasota, for $278,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,700 in 2004.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens North

Dale and Darien Feick, trustees, of Williamsburg, Mich., sold the Unit 2218 condominium at 9470 High Gate Drive to August Spieler and Virginia Jodoin-Spieler, trustees, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

Isles of Sarasota

LeRoy and Joan Erni, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6031 Benevento Drive to Jon Zuch, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2008.

Stoneybrook Fairway Verandas

Virginia Jodoin-Spieler and Joseph Spieler sold their Unit 1024 condominium at 9621 Castle Point Drive to Julia Kiel, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2003.

Wellington Chase

Kevin and Julie Keegan, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., sold their home at 6241 Weymouth Drive to Aina Castelluccio, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,300 in 2004.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Wade Bingham Jr., trustee, of Panama City, sold the home at 246 Yacht Harbor Drive to Adryanna Sutherland, of Mason, Ohio, for $480,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 1993.

Willowbend

Thomas Fronczak and Rebecca English sold their home at 579 Crane Prairie Way to Richard and Rosario Cook, of Osprey, for $475,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,269 square feet of living area.

Bay Street Village

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the Unit 102 condominium at 119 Revolution Way to Delbert Gist and Angerla Ashley-Gist, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $265,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area.

Osprey Park

Margaret Greene, of Osprey, sold the home at 318 Patterson Ave. to Caitlin Sedlak, of Sarasota, for $200,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $42,900 in 1979.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Karl and Katharina Damhave, of Suwanee, Ga., sold their home at 2102 Timucua Trail to Richard and Cathie Bergquist, of Nokomis, for $428,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2012.

Sorrento East

Joseph and Mary Jane Composto, of Green Harbor, Mass., sold their home at 205 Chardin Drive to George and Sherry Arnett, of Norwich, Ohio, for $245,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,238 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2010.