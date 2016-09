The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred last night in the Heritage Harbour community.

Suspect(s) entered three unlocked vehicles in the 200 and 300 blocks of Beacon Harbour Loop sometime between 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 8 a.m. Sept. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.