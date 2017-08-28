Sarasota High 5 Moments: 08.31.17

1 — Cardinal Mooney senior running back Bryce Williams rushed for 113 yards in the Cougars’ 40-20 win against Bishop Verot on Aug. 25.

2 — Riverview High senior quarterback Arthur Brantley ran for 76 yards and threw for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter of the Rams’ 35-0 win against Booker on Aug. 25. The game was ended in the second quarter because of inclement weather.

3 — Sarasota High sophomore running back Brian Battie ran for 86 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of the Sailors’ 36-0 rain-shortened win against Celebration High on Aug. 25. The game was called at halftime.

4 — Riverview High junior volleyball player Abby Quigley had 12 kills in the Rams’ three-set victory (25-23, 25-23, 25-18) against Sarasota High on Aug. 22.

5 — Sarasota's Jesse Biter was elected chairman of the Florida Sports Foundation board by a unanimous vote on Aug. 22.