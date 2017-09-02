Sarasota football roundup: 09.01.17

Lightning is two-for-two in terms of disrupting the 2017 high school football regular season.

All four Sarasota-area teams saw their games ended early because of inclement weather. For three teams, this could be considered an act of mercy.

Cardinal Mooney isn't one of those teams. The Cougars pounded Indian Rocks Christian 37-0. Senior running back Bryce Williams ran for 264 yards in the rout, including a 99-yard run in the first quarter. The game was called during the fourth quarter.

Riverview High lost to Venice High 17-0 in a game called early in the third quarter.

Sarasota High fell 26-6 to Southeast High. The game was ended just before halftime. Senior Tommie Battie IV had the Sailors' only touchdown, a 91-yard run.

Booker High lost 21-0 to Clearwater Central Catholic. The game was called with a few minutes remaining in the first half. Junior defensive tackle Jamiren Spires had two tackles for loss in the defeat, one of the lone Tornadoes bright spots.