Cannons Marina Wants You!

Cannons Marina is offering $500 to the most patriotic business entry in the Longboat Key Chamber’s annual Freedom Fest parade. Floats can be any motorized vehicle with four wheels, including golf carts. The contest will occur as long as there are 10 entries, so grab your best decorations and be at Bay Isles Road by

8:30 a.m. sharp on July 4.

To enter, call the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce at 383-2466. Fee: $25