Businesses and organizations around town are showing support for breast cancer awareness in creative ways during the month of October. The Sarasota Police Department is wearing pink bands around badges and special light pink badges.

La Dona Donuts found a delicious way to promote awareness and raise money through the "Buy a pair, Save a pair" deal. One dollar will be donated to Strides Against Breast Cancer when customers buy two of the signature vanilla glazed doughnuts with whipped cream and shimmery sprinkles.

La Dona owner Chelsea Elliot says the campaign has already raised $100.