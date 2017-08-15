Bradenton deli slated for grand opening

A new New York-style deli and eatery will soon open in the East County area.

Braden River Plaza will welcome Mellie’s New York Deli & Eatery, at 4650 State Road 64 E., for its grand opening at 7 a.m. Aug. 28.

The deli is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Lazarus and Melanie Fernandez.

“Growing up working alongside my uncle in his delis in the Bronx, I knew nothing other than the real tastes and smells of fresh New York bagels, heroes and perfectly stuffed sandwiches made with New York products by New York people,” Melanie Fernandez said in a press release. “That is what you will find at Mellie’s New York Deli.”

The deli will offer breakfast, lunch and catering and will be open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit melliesnewyorkdeli.com.