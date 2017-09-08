Bradenton bank robbed

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has reported a bank robbery at 9:25 a.m. Friday at Bank of the Ozarks, 3705 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

The report described the suspect as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall in his 50s. The security camera captured a photo of the suspect.

A police report said "The suspect walked into the bank and handed a note demanding money to the teller. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank in an older model white van."

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.