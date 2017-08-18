East County football roundup: 08.18.17

So far, the 2017 football season, or at least it's preseason, looks a lot like 2016.

Braden River was the only area team to win its tune-up, and did so with a caveat. The Pirates defeated Lehigh 21-14, but the two teams only played a half of football because of lightning.

New Braden River junior quarterback Bryan Gagg threw two touchdown passes in the win, one to sophomore tight end Travis Tobey and one to junior wideout Knowledge McDaniel. Pirates running back Camaron White had the other Braden River touchdown, a dash of 35 yards.

Lakewood Ranch lost 41-6 to Riverview. The Mustangs' lone touchdown came on a Hail Mary-esque heave from backup quarterback George Davis in the fourth quarter that was tipped into the air. Riverview pulled many of its starters in the second half, while Lakewood Ranch put in Davis, but rotated other starters in and out until the end of the game.

"We didn't do a whole lot offensively or defensively," Mustangs coach Mick Koczersut said. "We didn't blitz the whole night. We basically ran three or four formations. My goal tonight was to figure out where our kids were. Obviously, we have to do some things better as coaches.

I'm not totally disappointed. The second half we played emotionally a little better, and that's (Riverview) a pretty good football team, right there."

The Out-of-Door Academy fell 26-0 to St. John Neumann.