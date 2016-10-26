Braden River Homecoming Day inspires class act

Jennifer Elsdon, an English teacher at Braden River High School, knows not everyone can make it back for the school's homecoming Oct. 28.

Elsdon was thinking about 2012 graduate Bill Heller, who is serving with the U.S. Army. "He was an incredible young man," Elsdon said. "He was bright, talented, so caring and compassionate, and I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to teach him twice. So then, I began thinking about how we take our service members for granted."

Senior Raymond Thomas signs a sports program for the Homecoming for Heroes care package.

On Oct. 17, Elsdon's fifth-period, senior class held a packing party to prepare care packages for Braden River graduates serving in the military. They named the effort, "Homecoming for Heroes."

Twenty care packages were sent to soldiers so they could feel included in Braden River's Homecoming.

"We got to thinking there's a missing piece when it comes to homecoming," Elsdon said. "We do all this stuff for alumni, but we have graduates serving active duty in the military right now, and as our alumni, they are truly not just a significant part of the Pirate Nation — they are significant to the world."

The packages were sent in shoe boxes, and they included homecoming T-shirts, snacks, school newspapers, stress balls, a football programs signed by the varsity football players and a handwritten letter stating the school's appreciation for their service. All of the items were donated by various campus organizations.

The biggest item in the package was the T-shirt, with "The Twelfth Man" on the back. All the students who sit in the spirit section wear the shirts on game night as they cheer on the football team.

Senior Karyssa Wong said the shirt symbolizes that even though the students are in the stands, they're "in the game" with the soldiers, cheering for them.

Elsdon currently is teaching a few seniors who have committed to joining the military. She said those headed for the military will know they will be receiving care packages in the future.

Senior Chandler Hill holds two homecoming care packages.

Heritage Harbour's Antonio Ronderos, 17, enlisted in the National Guard and will begin his basic training on Aug. 1. One of Elsdon's English students, he packed care packages for current soldiers.

"I think it would be cool to receive a box like this from my school," Ronderos said. "It probably means a lot to them."

He hopes the effort becomes a tradition.

"We're hoping it becomes a legacy that stays after the seniors leave," Elsdon said. "The plan is to definitely keep doing this in the future."