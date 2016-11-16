Braden River football puts trust in running back duo

It's a special, choreographed celebration used only when one of them scores a touchdown.

At the height of the maneuver, the hands of Braden River tailbacks Raymond Thomas and Deshaun Fenwick meet at the zenith of a move resembling a basketball dunk.

Thomas designed the "handshake" during his team's 35-0 win over Palmetto. It caught on quick.

“I don’t know where I got it from,” Thomas said. “I just thought of it.”

It's just a small sign of their camaraderie on a team where they must split of wealth of carries. Sharing carries can lead to drama on some high school teams, but not this one.

Fast Facts NAMES: Raymond Thomas and Deshaun Fenwick HEIGHT/WEIGHT: Thomas - 5-foot-7, 170 pounds; Fenwick - 6-foot-3, 208 pounds SCHOOL: Braden River POSITION: Running back HOBBIES: Thomas - Play Xbox One; Fenwick - Watch "College Gameday" and chill FAVORITE SUBJECT: Thomas - English; Fenwick - Algebra 2 FUTURE MAJOR: Thomas - Business or sports medicine; Fenwick - Entrepreneurship

Thomas and Fenwick said they do not even think about their number of carries during a game. Their styles are different, yet equally effective. They know the Pirates need them both.

Fenwick is the boom. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 208 pounds, he’s able to manhandle smaller defenders and take his yards by force. He loves bowling over defenders, even though offensive coordinator Eric Sanders tells him to use his stiff arm.

Thomas is the burst. A smaller back at 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, he’s prone to hitting the hole with the speed to run through arm tackles. He did not lose any juice after tearing his ACL in October 2015 while making a block against Palmetto. Once in the second level of the defense, Thomas shows off his ability to shake, often leaving cornerbacks and safeties hugging air.

“He (Thomas) just likes to embarrass people,” Fenwick said, making Thomas laugh.

Raymond Thomas and Deshaun Fenwick practice their touchdown handshake.

Fenwick said the “lightbulb” moment for the backs was Braden River’s game against Ida S. Baker on Sept. 9. The Pirates were up 42-0 at halftime, and won 42-14. Fenwick had six carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, plus a 65-yard touchdown catch. Thomas had 14 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns. It was utter domination.

Sanders is just happy to have them both.

“They can do everything well,” Sanders said. “They can go inside and outside. They can catch the ball. They are both willing and effective blockers. I can’t design enough plays for them, honestly.”

Sanders and head coach Curt Bradley both have complete trust in the pair. They allow Thomas and Fenwick to decide between themselves where each player lines up on a given play. One will head to the backfield next to senior quarterback Louis Colosimo. The other will stand in the slot. The only times they leave the field on offense are when they are winded and during blowouts.

Sometimes, one of the backs will like a play more than the other, and that determines who gets the ball. The rest of the time, in true high school fashion, they play Rock-Paper-Scissors for it. That a game usually reserved for trivial matters is determining who gets the ball on a team that reached the Class 7A state championship game last season and has higher aspirations this year fits perfectly in line with the running backs’ personalities: Laid-back and a little goofy.

Sanders called Thomas a “silent leader” on the team. Fenwick is more vocal on the sidelines. Both have earned the utmost respect from teammates, Sanders said.

Bradley described both running backs as being “incredible” kids who are selfless and concerned about the team first, themselves second. Bradley also praised their high football IQ, which is what makes them so trustworthy on the field.

Throughout all of the fun the pair have together playing football, they never lose sight of their main focus.

“We’re motivated to win states, that’s it,” Fenwick said. “The only thing that counts is how many points we’re up by.”