East County sports roundup: 08.25.17

Football

Braden River High beat Chatfield High (Colo.) 49-32 at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Senior running back DeShaun Fenwick rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Camaron White added 115 rushing yards of his own.

Volleyball

Lakewood Ranch High lost in five sets to Riverview High after winning the first two (15-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-8).

Braden River High beat Saint Stephen's Episcopal School in four sets (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18). Hannah Reynolds had 14 digs and three kills for the Pirates.

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Port Charlotte's Community Christian School in three sets (25-7, 25-11, 25-14).

Golf

Jax Sinclair-Brown and Mary Jane Sanacore (33) won the 9 Hole Ladies Golf Association Best Ball event at University Park Country Club.